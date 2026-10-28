New York Rangers Insider Calls Bluff on Mike Sullivan’s Optimism

The New York Rangers have been knocked down by obstacle after obstacle this season.

Despite their persistent woes, head coach Mike Sullivan has kept his composure and optimism.

This is an unspoken rule of the job, but what’s really behind the confidence?

Rangers Insider Questions Sullivan’s Outlook

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic isn’t so sure Sullivan is truly feeling the high level of optimism he’s presenting.

In reference to Pavel Dorofeyev’s underwhelming performance so far, Mercogliano wrote, “Sullivan has publicly taken the optimistic stance, but his actions suggest he’s dissatisfied.”

He added, “He’s removed Dorofeyev from the top power-play unit on multiple occasions and recently dropped him to a third line that’s light on playmakers. It could yield a motivated response, but it could just as easily backfire.”

Now, Sullivan has faced criticism throughout the season, but his goaltending decisions faced the most heat.

However, considering the cards he’s been dealt, particularly with Igor Shesterkin‘s injury, he’s been faring quite well.

“Sullivan earned some criticism with Monday’s dubious handling of the goalies, but he’s mostly done an admirable job of repairing a fractured culture and forging a team identity,” Mercogliano explained.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Right Now?

New York is currently riding a 7-6-1 overall record in the Metropolitan Division.

They are ranked third in the division, trailing the New Jersey Devils (8-4-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-2).

The Rangers are looking to break free from their dreadful three-game losing skid.

Their latest loss was handed to them by the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Oct. 26, by a score of 6-3.

Looking ahead, New York is gearing up for a clash with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Following this meeting, they will face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. ET at MSG once again.

They will not hit the road until Sunday, Nov. 7, when they face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.