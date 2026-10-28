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New York Rangers Insider Calls Bluff on Mike Sullivan’s Optimism

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Mike Sullivan
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench duties during the game against the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers have been knocked down by obstacle after obstacle this season.

Despite their persistent woes, head coach Mike Sullivan has kept his composure and optimism.

This is an unspoken rule of the job, but what’s really behind the confidence?

Rangers Insider Questions Sullivan’s Outlook

Mike Sullivan
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 27: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 27, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic isn’t so sure Sullivan is truly feeling the high level of optimism he’s presenting.

In reference to Pavel Dorofeyev’s underwhelming performance so far, Mercogliano wrote, “Sullivan has publicly taken the optimistic stance, but his actions suggest he’s dissatisfied.”

He added, “He’s removed Dorofeyev from the top power-play unit on multiple occasions and recently dropped him to a third line that’s light on playmakers. It could yield a motivated response, but it could just as easily backfire.”

Now, Sullivan has faced criticism throughout the season, but his goaltending decisions faced the most heat.

Mike Sullivan
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

However, considering the cards he’s been dealt, particularly with Igor Shesterkin‘s injury, he’s been faring quite well.

“Sullivan earned some criticism with Monday’s dubious handling of the goalies, but he’s mostly done an admirable job of repairing a fractured culture and forging a team identity,” Mercogliano explained.

Mike Sullivan
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers tends to the bench during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Where Do the Rangers Stand Right Now?

New York is currently riding a 7-6-1 overall record in the Metropolitan Division.

They are ranked third in the division, trailing the New Jersey Devils (8-4-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-2).

The Rangers are looking to break free from their dreadful three-game losing skid.

Their latest loss was handed to them by the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Oct. 26, by a score of 6-3.

Mike Sullivan
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, New York is gearing up for a clash with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Following this meeting, they will face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. ET at MSG once again.

Mike Sullivan
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

They will not hit the road until Sunday, Nov. 7, when they face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Rangers Insider Calls Bluff on Mike Sullivan’s Optimism

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