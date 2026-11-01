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New York Rangers Quickly Promote 6-Foot-4 Defender Before Oilers Game

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Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on March 05, 2026 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Rangers will face off against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Rangers are entering this game looking to get things back on track. The Original Six club has lost three straight games and five out of their last six contests.

Now, ahead of their matchup against the Oilers, the Rangers have called up one of their defenseman from the AHL.

New York Rangers Promote 6-Foot-4 Defenseman

The Rangers have announced that they have called up defenseman Matthew Robertson from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson being called up to the Rangers’ roster comes just one week after he was sent down to the AHL. Now, he is getting another opportunity on New York’s roster as they prepare for their game against Edmonton.

Robertson’s promotion comes as Rangers defensemen Sean Durzi and Braden Schneider are both dealing with day-to-day injuries.

Robertson’s 2026 Season So Far

Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Rangers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers grabs Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2026 in New York City. The Blue Jackets defeated the Rangers 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

While Robertson has been on the Rangers’ roster at times this season, he has yet to play an NHL game this campaign. He has appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, though. During them, the 6-foot-4 blueliner has posted one goal, two points, four penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating.

Robertson was a regular on the Rangers’ blueline last season. In 72 games this past season, he recorded six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, 38 penalty minutes, 80 blocks, 107 hits, and a minus-1 rating. It will now be interesting if Robertson will end up getting into game action for New York during his latest call-up from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Rangers Quickly Promote 6-Foot-4 Defender Before Oilers Game

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