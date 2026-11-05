New York Rangers Make Dylan Garand Decision For Flyers Game

The New York Rangers are looking to keep up a good run tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. Part of their preparations falls on the shoulders of young Dylan Garand.

The 8-7-1 Rangers will take on the 4-9-4 Flyers on Thursday night at 7:00 PM New York time.

It will be a golden opportunity for the Rangers to get closer to an Eastern Conference Wild Card position.

New York Rangers Make Dylan Garand Decision Against The Philadelphia Flyers

Shortly after Thursday’s morning skate, the Rangers decided on their starting goalie for Thursday night’s game against the Flyers.

“Dylan Garand is the first goalie off, so it’ll be his 12th straight appearance tonight vs. Philly #NYR,” reports Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic.

The 24-year-old netminder owns a 5-6-1 record to go along with a 2.57 goals against average (GAA), a .905 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout.

Today’s Lineups & Starting Goalies: Rangers vs. Flyers

Alongside the starting goalie announcement for the Rangers is the starting goalie revelation for the Flyers:

“Lineup update for #PHIvsNYR: Joseph Woll gets the start in net tonight,” the Flyers announced prior to the game.

Line Combinations For Philadelphia Flyers

As for the line combinations for the Flyers, that update was given via one Flyers reporter.

“Lines and pairs at morning skate: Zegras – Dvorak – Konecny, Martone – Knuble – Tippett, Foerster – Cates – Michkov, Barkey – Couturier – Acciari, Sanheim – Drysdale, York – Bonk, Seeler – Benoit,” Charlie O’Connor reports.

Line Combinations For New York Rangers

For the other side of the ice, here are the expected line combinations for the Rangers:

“#NYR lines look the same: Dorofeyev – Zibanejad – Lafrenière, Kartye – Miller – Perreault, Tolvanen – Cuylle – Bjorkstrand, Chmelař – Laba – Rempe, Gavrikov – Fox, Pettersson – Schneider, Šmits – Morrow,” Remy Mastey of The Hockey News reports.

New York Rangers News: Korpisalo Nearing Return

As far as goaltenders are concerned, the Rangers also provided an update on how things are progressing with Joonas Korpisalo.

“Sullivan said they have a certain amount of games in mind for Korpisalo’s conditioning stint but declined to reveal how many. He did say he expects him to make the trip out west with #NYR— if not at the start then at least joining the team somewhere along the way — so it sounds like there’s a real chance he makes his season debut in the next week or so,” Mercogliano reports.

This is great news for the Rangers and Garand. The days of workhorse starting goaltenders are long gone.

Garand was never that for the Rangers, but being able to split starts with Korpisalo will greatly benefit the netminder when we get closer to the end of the regular season.