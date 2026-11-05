New York Rangers Emerge As Possible Landing Spot for Nikita Kucherov

The New York Rangers could be in the running for Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov.

But now that he has requested a trade, he has a handful of potential suitors, though they face tough competition.

Do the Rangers stand a chance? One NHL insider believes so.

Rangers in Running for Nikita Kucherov Acquisition

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN revealed his top seven destinations for Kucherov.

Among those named were the Montreal Canadiens, Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay and the Rangers.

For New York, bringing the 33-year-old winger aboard would provide an immediate boost for the team’s line.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before,” Wyshynski wrote. “The Rangers send a letter to their fans declaring that the franchise is going to make some painful personnel decisions and enter into a retooling phase. The next year, they sign a Russian-born superstar winger to a massive free agent contract to expedite the rebuild and join the star Russian goalie that was, at the time, on his way.

“Now, Artemi Panarin was in his late 20s when he signed with the Rangers while Kucherov will be 34. But this is the kind of cheat code move that New York is famous for making. They prepare the fans for pain and then add a big name in lights on Broadway while flexing their financial and cultural muscle. They have the cap space next season. Having Igor Shesterkin doesn’t hurt, either.”

In the simplest of terms: the cap space is there, the need is there and a history of surprise is there.

At the very least, exploring the possibility would be worth the organization’s time and energy.

Kucherov’s NHL Career at a Glance

The 2026-27 season marks Kucherov’s 13th season playing in the National Hockey League.

He has spent his entire career with the Lightning, making his request all the more rattling.

Nevertheless, he’s looking for an out.

So far this season, he’s skated in 14 games and posted a 4-16-20 performance.

For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he logged a 44-86-130 performance through 76 games.

Stat sheet aside, he’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion, which would suit the Rangers well.

Sure, they may not stand the highest chance of landing him, but the door isn’t closed.