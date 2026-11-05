Rangers Suddenly Put Goaltender on Waivers Before Divisional Clash

Because they have been completely decimated by injuries to their goaltenders this season, the New York Rangers decided to sign veteran James Reimer to a professional tryout agreement through their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Reimer performed well and was soon signed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Rangers. But his first start with the club at Madison Square Garden was a disaster, as he allowed goals on each of the first two shots he faced from the Los Angeles Kings and was pulled after soon allowing a third.

Now, he’s up for grabs by the rest of the NHL, as the Rangers placed him on waivers.

The New York Rangers Placed Goaltender James Reimer On Waivers

With backup Joonas Korpisalo nearing a return and set to begin a rehabilitation stint with the Wolf Pack following several weeks on the sidelines, the Rangers placed Reimer on waivers.

However, Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker reported that Reimer is expected to remain with the team for Thursday night’s home matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, serving as Dylan Garand’s backup.

“Also James Reimer has been placed on waivers. He will still backup Dylan Garand tonight, but this is next step in Joonas Korpisalo impending return,” Walker wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his only NHL game this season, Reimer allowed three goals on eight shots against the Los Angeles Kings in 20 minutes for a ghastly 9.00 goals-against average and a .625 save percentage.

The Rangers Welcomed Reimer’s Veteran Presence

Reimer, who has 540 games of NHL experience, was a valuable veteran addition to the Rangers’ dressing room, in the words of head coach Mike Sullivan.

“He has a body of work in the League, has proven to be a very competent goalie and given the circumstance that we’re in, I think (general manager Chris Drury) felt like he could give us some help in in that regard,” Sullivan said via NHL.com. “Dylan has had a heavy workload, so we’re trying to assimilate ‘Rimes’ into the mix here. We’ll talk with the coaches, (goaltending coach Jeff Malcolm) and Rimes and figure out a game plan.”

Reimer has a career record of 232-191-67 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with 32 shutouts.