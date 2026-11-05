Hi, Subscriber

New York Rangers’ Dylan Garand Surge Tells Striking Story

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dylan Garand
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Dylan Garand #33 of the New York Rangers in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on October 13, 2026 in New York City. The Rangers won 4-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

When the New York Rangers kicked off their 2026-27 campaign, things looked promising. There was hope.

But just a few short days into the regular season, their longtime netminder Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury.

Under less-than-ideal conditions, 24-year-old Dylan Garand had no choice but to step up.

And what an impressive sight he’s been.

Rangers Write New Chapter With Dylan Garand

Dylan Garand
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Dylan Garand #33 of the New York Rangers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on November 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The weight Garand has carried this season was completely unexpected, much like an understudy stepping in for an absent actor.

The NHL is the equivalent of a Broadway stage — not a high school auditorium. The spotlight is brighter, the audience is larger and the margin for error is microscopic.

But unlike an understudy, Garand hasn’t had time to learn his “lines.”

The NHL stage waits for no one.

Garand’s season hasn’t been flawless, but all things considered, he’s telling the story of a young star capitalizing on unforeseen opportunities.

As detailed in New York’s pregame notes from Nov. 5,

“Dylan Garand earned his fifth win of the season and posted a single-game season-high of 32 saves on Nov. 3,” the organization pointed out. “He has posted a win in four of his five starts at home. This season, he has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times, tied for the second-most games among all NHL goaltenders.

“Among all netminders with at least five games played at home this season, he ranks second with a 1.97 goals against average and third with a .927 save percentage.”

Dylan Garand
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Dylan Garand #33 of the New York Rangers looks on after the game against the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on October 04, 2026 in New York City. The Rangers won 4-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While he isn’t entirely squared away, the chapter he’s writing with the Rangers is defining and, hopefully, transformative.

Garand’s NHL Career in a Nutshell

Dylan Garand
GettyNEWARK, NJ – MARCH 22: Dylan Garand #33 of the New York Rangers skates his rookie lap prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets on March 22, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

This is only Garand’s second season in the league. He’s appeared in 15 career games — three in 2025-26 and 12 in 2026-27.

Heading into the Rangers’ Thursday night clash with the Philadelphia Flyers, he owns a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV% through his 12 appearances, starting 10.

New York selected him with the No. 10 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft.

His ability to bounce back this season shouldn’t be overlooked. He’s a young gun trying to carve out a path for himself on the big stage.

His latest performance against the St. Louis Blues was particularly striking.

As Mike Sullivan stated, per John Flanigan of SNY, “I think that was an important one for him. He’s had a lot of really good starts for us; he’s also had a really heavy workload as well — he wanted to bounce back and have a solid night for the group, and he did.”

He has the tools, but knowing when and how to use them consistently will be key moving forward.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

New York Rangers’ Dylan Garand Surge Tells Striking Story

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on NY Rangers News

More Heavy on NY Rangers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x