Former New York Rangers First-Round Bust Suddenly Waived by Big Rival

The New York Rangers will be facing the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

The Rangers will be hoping to get back in the win column after losing each of their last three games. Yet, with the Oilers being one of the NHL’s best teams, they will not be an easy opponent for New York.

Now, as the Rangers prepare for their game against the Oilers, one of their former players has been on waivers.

Former New York Rangers First-Round Bust Waived

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, former Rangers defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been placed on waivers by the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals waiving McIlrath comes just a few hours after they acquired goalie Remi Poirier from the New Jersey Devils. The Capitals needed to free up a roster spot for Poirier, and the former Rangers defenseman became the odd man out because of it.

McIlrath is now available for the taking for the rest of the league on waivers. However, if he passes through them unclaimed, Washington will then be able to assign him to their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Looking Back at McIlrath’s Time With the Rangers

The Rangers selected McIlrath in the first round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, 10th overall. The expectation was that he would blossom into a star shutdown defenseman for them. However, that ended up being far from the case.

McIlrath had trouble cementing himself as an NHL-caliber defenseman while the Rangers. He appeared in just 38 games over four seasons with the Rangers from 2013-14 to 2016-17. During them, he posted two goals, four points, 84 penalty minutes, and 99 hits.

McIlrath’s time with New York ended during the 2016-17 season when he was traded to the Florida Panthers for Steven Kampfer and a 2018 seventh-round pick. Since then, McIlrath has had stints with the Panthers, Red Wings, and Capitals organizations.