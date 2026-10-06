Senators’ Tim Stutzle Trend Continues vs. Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman

The Ottawa Senators know they can count on Tim Stutzle to get the job done when they play the Boston Bruins — and specifically goalie Jeremy Swayman.
Somehow, Stutzle has Swayman’s number like no one else.
Sportsnet Stats found a way to foreshadow good things to come when it shared this post on X before Monday night’s Senators-Bruins game got underway:
Tim Stutzle has 7 career goals on Jeremy Swayman for his most against any goalie
#GoSensGo
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 5, 2026
Time to update that to nine career goals on Jeremy Swayman for his most against any goalie.
Tim Stutzle Stats
Stutzle scored two goals on Monday night and also added an assist.
The Senators won, 4-1, but the story of the game was Stutzle leading the charge, and doing it against Swayman.
His goals were actually pretty remarkable, because they both came after the Bruins had just gotten a power play.
Stutzle first scored short-handed to make it 1-0 Senators in the first period, and then his second goal came only moments after the Bruins had technically returned to even strength by getting their fifth skater back on the ice. The scramble left Stutzle in a 2-on-1, though, and so he took advantage for a 2-0 Ottawa lead.
“Great team effort from the whole group,” Stutzle said after the game, via the Associated Press. “The way we’re winning games, I think today in the third again, obviously they came out and made a little push, scored a goal there but (Samuel Ersson) made some great saves… It was a big win.”
Stutzle has moved into sixth place on the all-time Senators points list, according to the AP, now with 413 and counting.
Senators’ Fast Start
The Senators are 2-0, and if that feels rare to Ottawa fans, that’s because it is.
The last time they began a season with two wins was 2016.
“It had nothing to do with the off-season, but we did talk about our start this year,” Senators head coach Travis Green said after the game, via the AP. “We kind of revisited how we thought we played last year and had gotten away from our game that made us successful the first 10 games of the year last year. We put an emphasis on it, but you’ve still got to go out and play the right way.”
The Senators also got goals from Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson to beat the Bruins.
They did lose goalie Linus Ullmark to an injury after he was collided with by JJ Peterka, but it sounds like he avoided anything too bad. The Senators had the aforementioned Samuel Ersson in net for a clean third period.
Ottawa will obviously want its top goalie back to health quickly, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have Stutzle at the top of his powers, particularly against the Bruins and Swayman.
Senators’ Tim Stutzle Trend Continues vs. Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman