Senators’ Tim Stutzle Trend Continues vs. Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman

The Ottawa Senators know they can count on Tim Stutzle to get the job done when they play the Boston Bruins — and specifically goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Somehow, Stutzle has Swayman’s number like no one else.

Sportsnet Stats found a way to foreshadow good things to come when it shared this post on X before Monday night’s Senators-Bruins game got underway:

Tim Stutzle has 7 career goals on Jeremy Swayman for his most against any goalie #GoSensGo — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 5, 2026

Time to update that to nine career goals on Jeremy Swayman for his most against any goalie.

Tim Stutzle Stats

Stutzle scored two goals on Monday night and also added an assist.

The Senators won, 4-1, but the story of the game was Stutzle leading the charge, and doing it against Swayman.

His goals were actually pretty remarkable, because they both came after the Bruins had just gotten a power play.

Stutzle first scored short-handed to make it 1-0 Senators in the first period, and then his second goal came only moments after the Bruins had technically returned to even strength by getting their fifth skater back on the ice. The scramble left Stutzle in a 2-on-1, though, and so he took advantage for a 2-0 Ottawa lead.

“Great team effort from the whole group,” Stutzle said after the game, via the Associated Press. “The way we’re winning games, I think today in the third again, obviously they came out and made a little push, scored a goal there but (Samuel Ersson) made some great saves… It was a big win.”

Stutzle has moved into sixth place on the all-time Senators points list, according to the AP, now with 413 and counting.

Senators’ Fast Start

The Senators are 2-0, and if that feels rare to Ottawa fans, that’s because it is.

The last time they began a season with two wins was 2016.