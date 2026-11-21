The Ottawa Senators might have a volunteer ready to handle housing if Sidney Crosby ever comes to town.

Drake Batherson has offered his own place.

With questions around the Pittsburgh Penguins captain’s future, the Ottawa winger made a recruiting pitch that went well past praising the dressing room.

As the Ottawa Citizen reported on Nov. 21, Batherson would welcome Crosby with a pretty generous moving arrangement.

“If he wants to come, the door will be open for him. He can have my house,” Batherson said, according to TSN’s Claire Hanna.

That would certainly save Crosby some time browsing listings.

Batherson also acknowledged that he doesn’t know what Crosby plans to do. But his bid supplied a chuckle amid the speculation.

Drake Batherson Puts His House Into the Crosby Conversation

There’s some history behind the joke.

Batherson and Crosby train together during the offseason in Nova Scotia.

But the housing detail comes with an especially good wrinkle.

When Batherson agreed to his contract extension in September, he was staying with teammate Jake Sanderson while construction on his new house continued. The Hockey News reported that he learned the deal was done while barbecuing at Sanderson’s place.

Now he would hand Crosby a home of his own.

Batherson has already made his long-term commitment to the city. Ottawa announced his eight-year extension on Sept. 15, with an average annual value of $10.75 million.

He explained his decision in plain terms at the time.

“These are a group of guys that I love, and I didn’t want to be anywhere else,” Batherson said, per The Hockey News.

His recent pitch suggests he has room for one more.

Sidney Crosby’s Future Lingers

The serious question sits with Crosby.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said this week that the captain would have a say in his future. Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, subsequently addressed the situation in a statement shared by TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

“Sidney has been in Pittsburgh for over 20 years and he isn’t in any rush to make a decision,” Brisson said, according to Daily Faceoff’s Nov. 19 report.

Crosby, 39, is in the final season of his two-year contract. He has led Pittsburgh to three Stanley Cup championships, giving any discussion of a departure some import.

Batherson understands how strange a change would look. He told Hanna that seeing Crosby in another uniform would feel unusual, comparing the prospect to Wayne Gretzky’s trade, which happened before he was born.

Even the player giving up his house has trouble picturing the guest wearing different colors on the ice.

In the end, the Senators winger has made his terms clear. If Crosby ever needs an Ottawa address, Batherson is more than willing to help.