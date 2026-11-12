Michkov Trade Saga Takes Bizarre Turn for Flyers After Former Agent’s Explosive Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers tried to put the Matvei Michkov trade rumours to rest.

Unfortunately for the organization, a bizarre new development has made an already uncomfortable situation considerably more complicated.

Sergei Fedotov, Michkov’s former agent, has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding the young forward’s future in Philadelphia, and his comments are about as concerning as Flyers fans could imagine.

Michkov’s Former Agent Pours Gasoline on Trade Rumours

According to translated excerpts from Fedotov’s appearance on Russian television, Michkov is reportedly pushing for a trade and could be preparing to leave the organization.

“Matvei is fired up. ‘I won’t play for this team.’ He’s pushing for a trade. I guarantee that. Looks like he’ll change agents too,” Fedotov said via the translation.

Those are pretty explosive claims considering Fedotov’s previous relationship with the Flyers star.

He represented Michkov during the 2023 NHL Draft process, when Philadelphia selected the Russian winger seventh overall. Fedotov was also involved during the negotiations surrounding Michkov’s departure from the KHL before he eventually joined the Flyers.

However, he is no longer Michkov’s representative, meaning his comments should be treated as an outside assessment rather than confirmation of the player’s intentions.

Nevertheless, the timing couldn’t be worse for Philadelphia.

Flyers Thought They Had Put the Matvei Michkov Trade Rumours to Bed

The latest comments arrive just one day after Flyers general manager Danny Briere publicly addressed speculation that Michkov was interested in a fresh start elsewhere.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes had reported that, according to multiple league sources, Michkov would likely prefer a change of scenery amid Philadelphia’s disappointing start and reported internal turmoil.

The report sent shockwaves through the organization, particularly given Michkov’s importance to its long-term future.

Briere subsequently pushed back against the speculation, revealing that he had personally spoken with Michkov and his current agent, Paul Theofanous.

“That’s the disappointing part; the report was not correct,” Briere said.

He added that Michkov told the organization he had not made any such request and didn’t know where the report originated.

Briere also said Theofanous denied being the source of the speculation.

Head coach Rick Tocchet was similarly dismissive.

“There’s nothing to talk about because it’s not true,” Tocchet told reporters.

Michkov himself offered a brief response when asked whether he was happy in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, of course,” he said.

Well, current clips of him getting heated with teammates on the bench aren’t helping any of the trade speculation calm down.

Neither are Fedotov’s recent comments.

It’s important to remember that Fedotov is no longer Michkov’s agent, and neither the player nor his current representative has confirmed the claims.

Still, Philadelphia has a potentially significant situation on its hands.

Michkov is one of the most important pieces of the Flyers’ rebuild, and the organization cannot afford to lose a player with his offensive potential. Especially after the team traded away Cutter Gauthier, one of the NHL’s premier young goal scorers.

Briere has publicly insisted that Michkov is part of the solution in Philadelphia.

The Flyers must make sure their prized young forward actually believes that.