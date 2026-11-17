Penguins legend Bryan Trottier revealed what Jaromir Jagr’s work ethic was like early in his rookie season. Trottier praised Jagr for being eager to learn and adapt to the NHL’s style of play.

Jagr, 54, is widely respected within the hockey world. He is still actively playing despite his age and will definitely be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame one day.

Trottier played with Jagr on the Penguins when he was nearing the end of his playing career. He was an experienced player with Stanley Cup pedigree from his time with the Islanders’ dynasty.

Trottier noted that Jagr was still developing into physically but quickly learned and became an all-time great.

Penguins Legend Bryan Trottier Praises Jaromir Jagr’s Work Ethic

Penguins Legend Bryan Trottier praised Jaromir Jagr and revealed that he had an excellent work ethic from the moment he arrived.

The Penguins had high hopes for Jagr, as the organization selected him 5th overall in the 1990 NHL Draft. He took some time to adjust to the NHL, but thrived once he did.

Jagr eventually became a core piece of the Penguins alongside Mario Lemieux.

Trottier recalled working closely with Jagr during his rookie season. The seven-time Stanley Cup winner noted that the Czech star took advice and applied it.

“That whole year was kind of like a Cinderella. Young Jaromir Jagr is on the team and he’s just getting his feet wet. He’s like a man-child. From the waist down, he’s just a phenom. He’s got thighs this big, but from the waist up, he’s like a little boy. He’s got little arms, he’s not very strong,” Trottier told the Ice Guardians podcast.

“You can’t get the puck from him. He’s got that big butt and he protects [the puck]. The kid wants to learn the North American game. And he doesn’t shoot the puck. He wants to stick-handle right to the net, deke everybody. And I’m like, ‘Jaromir, there’s a thing called give-and-go, a thing called soft picks, and we’ll work on some of the stuff.’ What a student. He got it really quick,” Trottier said.”

What Were Jagr’s NHL Career Totals?

Jagr’s career longevity is very impressive. He has played in multiple eras and continued to thrive after returning to the NHL following a KHL stint.

In 1,773 NHL games, Jagr scored 766 goals and registered 1,155 assists for a total of 1,921 points. If he had not played three seasons in the KHL from 2008 to 2011, Jagr surely would have reached the 2,000-point mark.

Jagr also achieved success, winning two Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins. He also set impressive records, ranking second on the NHL’s all-time scoring list, behind only Wayne Gretzky. He is also the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the NHL.