Penguins Announce Painful Bryan Rust Injury Return Timeline

The Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the NHL’s more veteran-dependent rosters, and that means when age catches up to players and causes injuries, it has the potential to prove costly.

The Penguins are learning that the hard way right now with the new injury return timeline update on the experienced forward Bryan Rust.

Rust was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, but that doesn’t actually reveal a whole lot by itself.

But when head coach Dan Muse spoke to reporters following morning skate on Thursday, he revealed it’s going to be an extended absence.

How Long is Bryan Rust Out?

Rust will be out a minimum of six weeks — that’s what Muse told reporters on Thursday. It’s not clear if it could extend a lot longer or if that’s the general ballpark that will see Rust return. Six weeks would put Rust into the first week of December.

So far this season, Rust had played in seven games and put up five points with three goals and two assists.

He was averaging 17 minutes and 22 seconds of ice time per game, so it’s a substantial amount of action that will need filling — and most of that time came for Rust as the right winger on the first line, so Sidney Crosby is going to need a new running mate.

What Happened to Bryan Rust?

Rust was hurt during the 5-4 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

The Penguins have not actually disclosed further details on Rust’s injury, though, which is believed to be a lower-body injury.

Rust, 34, is going to miss a key chunk of the Penguins’ season.

Pittsburgh is in a fascinating spot because of their aging core, led by Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

For as long as the Penguins are winning games, they can charge forward with the group they’ve got.

But if Pittsburgh goes on an extended losing stretch, it’ll be time to consider trading some veterans for future-minded assets.

The absence of Rust hurts the cause of keeping the old heads together. It’ll be up to the healthy Penguins to tread water while Rust (and Ben Kindel) is out, and Rust will just have to hope that when he comes back, Pittsburgh is still in a competitive position in the standings.

Through 10 games this season, the Penguins have won three, lost six in regulation and lost one in overtime. They’ve got just seven points through 10 games with a negative-5 goal differential. There’s some work to be done in Pittsburgh to stay relevant.