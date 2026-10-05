Penguins Trade Pitch Would Land $9 Million AAV Star Defenseman

The Pittsburgh Penguins are being linked to a blockbuster three-team trade. At the moment, Connor Hellebuyck and Alexander Nikishin are looking for a move out of their respective teams. The goaltender previously requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. The defenseman, on the other hand, is at a contract stalemate with the Carolina Hurricanes.

On paper, Winnipeg and Carolina potentially being trade partners makes sense. After all, the Hurricanes need a top-tier goalie, while the Jets could use a star blueliner. Nevertheless, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has reported that Nikishin is not interested in signing with Winnipeg. As a result, a third NHL team likely has to get involved to help appease all parties.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz is now claiming that the Penguins could just be that third club. As the reporter points out, general manager Kyle Dubas is known to be aggressive in trade negotiations. Landing Nikishin would also specifically help fill an upcoming positional void. Current Pittsburgh blueliners Erik Karlsson and Sam Girard will both be free agents next summer. Karlsson, 36, is not expected to return.

Even with Karlsson and Girard in place right now, the Pittsburgh Penguins could afford to pay Nikishin. According to PuckPedia.com, Dubas has nearly $8 million in projected cap space. This figure would increase with Pittsburgh using a player or two in the potential trade. While Carolina may not be willing to reward the Russian, Dubas and the Penguins are likely more inclined to do so.

Pittsburgh Penguins Would Have to Give up Attractive Assets to Land Alexander Nikishin

The biggest question in the deal is what the Pittsburgh Penguins would have to give up to acquire Nikishin. According to Gretz, Dubas and Co. would have to part ways with veteran forward Tommy Novak and goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist. The reporter also believes that Carolina would have to chip in to send extra pieces to Winnipeg to help strike a deal.

Losing Novak would sting the Penguins. After all, the center recorded 42 points last season and is off to a fast start to begin the 2026-27 campaign. He also previously signed a team-friendly deal with Pittsburgh ($4.6 million AAV) and will not be a free agent until 2030.

Blomqvist, on the other hand, is a highly rated 24-year-old netminder. The Finn posted an impressive 2.40 GAA and .913 save rate with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a season ago. Nevertheless, the Pittsburgh Penguins seem fairly set at the position right now. Sergei Murashov, 22, is widely viewed as the goalie of the future for the club. Arturs Silovs, 25, has a 2.47 GAA and a shutout in two games this season.

Pittsburgh Will Need New Blueliners Soon

The Pittsburgh Penguins had just three defensemen surpass 30 points last year. Two of these blueliners, Karlsson and Kris Letang, are edging closer to retirement age. The other, Ryan Shea, recently departed the team in free agency. Nikishin racked up 33 points in his first full NHL season in Carolina. He is, however, expected to develop and increase this total as he gains more experience.

Any trade hinges on Nikishin signing a long-term contract with the Penguins. The blueliner is expected to ask for a new deal in the neighborhood of $9 million AAV. If Dubas ultimately signs the Russian on a full seven-year contract, his total earnings could reach $63 million. Nevertheless, a four- or five-year bridge deal is also possible.