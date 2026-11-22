Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten off to a rough start, with Saturday’s loss to the Nashville Predators leaving them at 7-13-2 through 22 games.

That record is a far cry from what Pittsburgh envisioned after unexpectedly reaching the playoffs last season, and right now, they’re on pace to finish nowhere close to the playoffs.

Their early-season problems are also raising questions about what could be next for some of the team’s biggest names. Crosby is at the center of those discussions, as the longtime captain is in the last year of his current deal.

Once again, that has sparked speculation that, if he were traded, he could land with the Montreal Canadiens, the club that he grew up rooting for as a youth.

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Linked To Canadiens

Pittsburgh’s struggles are likely to trigger even more speculation surrounding the futures of several veterans, including Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson.

But Crosby, as the most visible member of the team, will draw the most speculation. With the captain in the final season of his contract, questions about where he could play next are already starting to surface.

That includes the Montreal Canadiens, who have remained a potential landing spot for Crosby because of his longstanding connection to Montreal and the fact that he grew up a fan of the franchise.

According to NHL Insider Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, the Canadiens are a potential landing spot for Crosby if he were to be moved by Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

“Crosby is the most intriguing to watch. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and it will be up to him if he wants to be traded to a contender before the deadline. The Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens would be among the potential landing spots.”

Seeing Crosby in another NHL uniform would be an unusual sight, but the situation in Pittsburgh appears to be heading toward a crossroads, and they’re not going to be contending for a title any time soon.

Sidney Crosby Wants To Focus On Playing Instead Of A new Contract

Shortly before the season began, Crosby indicated that he wants to focus on playing this season, and that he’s not feeling any pressure to sign a new deal.

“I’m comfortable with them having the conversations,” Crosby said on Sept. 15. “I just want to focus on playing and they’ll handle that.”

“I mean, I can’t predict how I’m going to feel in January, so I’m not going to try,” Crosby said on Sept. 25. “I feel pretty good. It’s a long season, so I just need to make sure that I take care of myself the best I can. But yeah, I don’t typically think too far ahead. I’m not going to try to do that now.”