The Tampa Bay Lightning face a lengthy wait to get Conor Geekie back.

The 22-year-old forward underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss four to five months, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported. Rehabilitation will begin immediately.

The update gives Tampa Bay a clearer picture of an absence that had already stretched beyond a routine injury concern. Geekie had been listed as out indefinitely after an upper-body injury earlier this month.

A four-to-five-month recovery from late November would put a potential return around late March or April.

Conor Geekie’s Surgery Extends Lightning’s Injury Concerns

Geekie last played against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 14. He briefly left that game before returning, but coach Jon Cooper later said he finished it “not comfortably,” The Hockey News’ Diandra Loux reported.

By the weekend, Tampa Bay’s injury report listed him as out indefinitely. The surgery report now marks a much longer recovery window and moves the focus toward how the Lightning will cover his minutes through much of the season.

Geekie recorded four goals and one assist in 20 appearances before the injury. He also supplied 59 hits, 27 shots on goal and eight blocked shots.

Those stats reflect a player whose contributions aren’t just about scoring. Tampa Bay must replace his physical presence while continuing to develop its other young forwards.

The Lightning have also dealt with injuries to Brandon Hagel and Zemgus Girgensons. Loux reported that both were day to day ahead of Sunday’s game against Buffalo, while Geekie faced the longest absence of the three.

Cooper can adjust around shorter absences, but Geekie’s recovery calls for a solution that could last months.

Lightning Lose Valuable Development Time for Former First-Round Pick

Arizona selected Geekie 11th overall in 2022. Tampa Bay acquired him in the June 2024 Mikhail Sergachev trade with Utah, the team announced.

He entered this season with a strong recent showing in the American Hockey League. Geekie produced 17 goals and 42 assists in 57 games for Syracuse in 2025-26, while adding one goal and two assists in 14 NHL appearances, per RotoWire.

His four NHL goals this season had surpassed that total. The injury interrupts his chance to build on that progress and gain a bigger role.

Sam O’Reilly, who made his NHL debut Nov. 11, is another young forward gaining experience with Tampa Bay, Loux mentioned, and his evolution hands the Lightning another task as they navigate Geekie’s absence.

The lost games also reduce moments to see how those young players might fit together.

Tampa Bay has moved pieces around its forward group. The club reassigned Jansen Harkins to Syracuse on Nov. 23.

All things considered, rehabilitation looms for Geekie. And the Lightning will have the duty to find a dependable forward rotation in the meantime.