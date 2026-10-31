Lightning Star’s Agent Confirms Gameday Decision Amidst Trade Request

The Tampa Bay Lightning got some clarity on Nikita Kucherov’s gameday plans in the wake of his stunning trade request.

Kucherov’s agent, Dan Milstein, confirmed Saturday, Oct. 31, that the superstar forward intends to continue playing for Tampa Bay while his up-in-the-air future with the organization gets sorted out.

The comments land less than 24 hours after reports surfaced that Kucherov had requested a trade and informed the Lightning he would not sign a contract extension.

Although the organization has publicly rejected the possibility of moving its franchise linchpin, Milstein’s latest remarks indicate that Kucherov intends to fulfill his on-ice responsibilities despite the disagreement.

The update comes ahead of Tampa Bay’s Saturday afternoon matchup against the Nashville Predators, with puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern.

Nikita Kucherov’s Agent Confirms Plans Amid Trade Request

Milstein addressed his client’s future in comments shared by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The agent confirmed that Kucherov would participate in Saturday’s game and continue playing while the two sides work through the ongoing situation.

“Of course,” said Milstein. “He loves playing hockey. He will play while I will take care of the business side going forward.”

The statement provides a direct indication that Kucherov has no plans to withhold his services from the organization amid the trade dispute.

His agent’s remarks also clarify how the responsibilities will be divided moving forward, with Kucherov staying focused on hockey while Milstein handles the business discussions.

LeBrun had previously reported Friday that the two-time Hart Trophy winner intended to continue playing for the Lightning as his situation unfolded.

However, the most recent words give direct confirmation from Kucherov’s representative, handing some reassurance for Tampa Bay, which has opened the 2026-27 campaign with an 8-3-1 record.

Kucherov is a crucial part of the team’s offensive production, recording four goals and 11 assists for 15 points through his first 12 games.

His continued availability is important given the Lightning’s aspirations to contend for another Stanley Cup this season.

Lightning Refuse to Trade Nikita Kucherov Amid Contract Dispute

The situation has complicated elements following the Lightning’s public response to Kucherov’s reported request.

General manager Julien BriseBois made the organization’s position clear in a statement Friday night.

“We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita,” BriseBois said, according to NHL.com.

The statement came in the aftermath of reports that Kucherov had informed his teammates and the organization of his desire to leave Tampa Bay.

The 33-year-old is currently playing out the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract signed in July 2018.

His deal carries an average annual value of $9.5 million, and he’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

The Lightning reportedly offered Kucherov a four-year extension worth approximately $15 million annually, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta.

However, that reported proposal hasn’t produced an agreement between the two sides.

The circumstances hold significance given Kucherov’s place in franchise history.

He recently surpassed Steven Stamkos to become Tampa Bay’s all-time leading scorer, and he’s coming off a spectacular 130-point campaign that resulted in his second Hart Trophy.

Kucherov also played an instrumental role in the Lightning’s consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Currently, though, the superstar forward looks primed to go on with his contributions to Tampa Bay’s success.

As his agent takes the lead of his trade motions, Saturday’s matchup against Nashville will mark the Lightning’s first game since Kucherov’s trade request became public.