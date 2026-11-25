There is a marquee matchup on the NHL slate on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes.

It’s a great litmus test for the Lightning because the Hurricanes are atop the Eastern Conference and will be coming into the Lightning’s arena trying to poach a win.

For the Lightning, ahead of the Wednesday evening contest, they were dealt some solid news regarding forward Brandon Hagel.

Brandon Hagel to Return for Hurricanes Game

Lightning star forward Brandon Hagel has been nursing an injury for around the last two weeks, but reports point to him being available for Tampa Bay on Wednesday evening.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Hagel has missed the last week and a half due to his lower-body injury, but he’s slated to return to game action Wednesday against the Hurricanes. The 28-year-old made 20 appearances prior to his absence, recording 13 goals, 11 assists, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 20:32 of ice time.”

It’s a huge boost for the Lightning’s offensive attack, as the Hurricanes D-core will have to now gameplan for Hagel’s abilities.