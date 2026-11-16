Maple Leafs’ $49M Defenseman Trade Pitch Solves Uncomfortable Drama for Oilers

Jake Walman’s situation in Edmonton is getting awkward for the Oilers. So is all of the losing in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs are plummeting down the standings. Perhaps there’s a win-win for both teams.

The Oilers keep scratching Walman, even as they win without him. Paul Almeida, a longtime Oilers follower, asked whether Edmonton is “hoping and waiting for Walman to ask for a move.” The question is intriguing because Walman has a full no-move clause, so the Oilers can’t trade him without his approval.

The simplest way to get that approval is for him to ask out.

Things Are Getting Awkward in Edmonton

The timing is uncomfortable for everyone. Walman is in year one of a seven-year extension carrying a $7 million cap hit, which works out to roughly $49 million in total value. Even when he does play, his minutes are at career lows, and Mike Babcock has reportedly asked him more than once to clean up his play away from the puck. With Shakir Mukhamadullin and Ty Emberson holding their spots on a winning team, there’s little incentive to change the lineup.

Edmonton hasn’t approached Walman about a trade, but the unused cap space will become a problem as the March deadline nears. This isn’t to say Edmonton has given up on Walman. However, he was signed to be an impact player, and it appears the team feels no urgency to even get him back in his telling.

Could the Maple Leafs Be An Option for the Oilers?

That’s where Toronto comes in. GM John Chayka has said he wants to add youth, mobility, and offense to a defense he acknowledges is “an aging group.” Walman is theoretically in his prime and could fill that need.

Chayka also has plenty of reasons to act. The Leafs just lost all six games of a homestand in regulation, and he called the results unacceptable. He insists he still believes in the group, but he admitted he’s open to adding on the blue line. He downplayed the impact of the “tagging” issue on roster flexibility, though he admitted there are constraints.

What Stands in the Way of a Walman-to-Toronto Trade?

There are obstacles. Walman’s no-move clause means he’d have to agree to a move, and a $7 million cap hit isn’t easy to fit into Toronto’s books. The Leafs would have to move money back to Edmonton or in a separate deal with another team. Toront would also have to decide whether paying for a defenseman currently out of favor in Edmonton is worth it.

A potential package could look something like:

To Toronto: Jake Walman

To Edmonton: Nick Paul, Miles Wood, Troy Stecher

There will be debate about how fair that trade is, and that’s logical. However, it’s the kind of move Toronto would have to make for the salary situation to make sense. The Oilers would have to see Walman as a bit of a salary dump, meaning taking back some contracts they don’t want, and Toronto would have to move multiple pieces unless they were willing to do a Morgan Rielly-for-Jake Walman trade straight up.