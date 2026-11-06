Canucks Forward May Become an Intriguing Target for Contenders

The Vancouver Canucks could have an intriguing trade target for contending clubs looking to stock up on scoring depth this season.

The target in question is veteran winger Drew O’Connor.

The Fourth Period included O’Connor on its November trade watch list, noting that contenders could show interest in the versatile forward. A deal may still be months away, but the timing makes sense. The Canucks have reportedly been open to moving several veterans as they look to bring in younger, NHL-proven talent, and O’Connor could become an attractive depth addition for a playoff-bound team.

With Vancouver entering what increasingly looks like a rebuild, moving a 28-year-old forward on an expiring contract would hardly be surprising. The bigger question is whether the Canucks should be in a hurry to make it happen.

Canucks Could Get a Better Return by Being Patient

O’Connor isn’t the kind of player who will headline a major trade, but that doesn’t mean Vancouver should settle for a modest return. The Canucks could potentially recoup a couple of draft picks, similar to what they received when they moved Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks last season.

If Vancouver could notch two second-rounders for O’Connor like they did for Sherwood, the deal would be a massive hit.

There is also a case for waiting. Injuries can change the trade market quickly, particularly for contenders suddenly searching for reliable NHL forwards. A team that initially views O’Connor as a depth option could become considerably more motivated if it loses a winger or needs to strengthen its bottom six before the playoffs. That urgency could drive up the price.

For a rebuilding club, there is little reason to accept the first reasonable offer if a better one could emerge closer to the deadline. Unless a contender comes forward with a package that’s simply too good to pass up, the Canucks would be wise to let the market develop.

Vancouver May Have a Reason to Keep O’Connor

Still, trading O’Connor isn’t necessarily the obvious move. Rebuilds need more than prospects and draft picks. They also need experienced players who can help establish a standard and keep a young lineup from becoming completely rudderless.

That’s where O’Connor could have value beyond whatever Vancouver might receive in a trade. At 28, he is old enough to provide some stability but still young enough to fit into the team’s longer-term plans. His versatility could also make him a useful piece as the Canucks work through their roster transition.

His contract situation complicates the decision. O’Connor is in the final year of his current deal, meaning Vancouver risks losing him for nothing if the two sides cannot reach an agreement. But if he is open to an extension at a reasonable number, keeping him could make more sense than moving him for a couple of picks.

The Canucks will need veteran voices as their younger players take on larger roles. O’Connor might be a more valuable part of that process than he would be as a deadline rental. Ultimately, Vancouver should listen to offers, but it shouldn’t assume that trading him is the only way forward.