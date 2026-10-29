Canucks Jake DeBrusk Could Be Next Shoe to Drop

The Vancouver Canucks could be in line to make a major trade, with Jake DeBrusk being the next shoe to drop.

It’s hardly been a secret that Vancouver will be looking to sell off as many veteran pieces as it can. However, a recent report by the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta has pointed towards DeBrusk as the likeliest piece to go.

“The Edmonton native has voiced his discontent about being part of a team in a rebuild in the past and sources have told TFP he remains open to a change of scenery.”

So, this could be a question of DeBrusk just wanting to reset elsewhere.

And if that’s the case, the Canucks could have a decent shot at making something happen. Clubs like the Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, and Philadelphia Flyers have all been rumored to have interest in scoring forwards.

The Oilers and Sabres are specifically looking for scoring wingers, as Pagnotta has noted.

Could that open the door for a potential trade?

According to a predictive analysis model utilized by Heavy, there is an 85% chance that the Canucks are fielding calls about DeBrusk. Nevertheless, the potential for a trade at this point is much lower.

Canucks Could Be Looking to Trade Jake DeBrusk, Just Not Right Now

There seems to be little question that Jake DeBrusk is on the block. Vancouver wants to make something happen, and there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of interested parties.

The issue here seems to be DeBrusk’s full no-movement clause. That’s why the predictive analysis model estimates a 20% to 30% chance of a trade in the next three weeks. While that may seem low, the likelihood of a deal should increase as the Canucks’ season wears on.

The model shows that DeBrusk is certainly on the block, but there’s nothing imminent at the moment. Of course, that’s something that could change in a flash. For instance, a season-ending injury to a high-end player could trigger a deal by a contending team.

The probability, nonetheless, points to a deal happening later in the season.

Vancouver May Wait Until After Thanksgiving to Seriously Consider Trades

Based on what the analytics show, teams are kicking the tires on DeBrusk, but aren’t seriously looking to make a deal with the Canucks.

That’s par for the course insofar as being an NHL GM goes. Executives always call other teams to see what might be available, so they have options in mind should something ever happen.

That said, Jake DeBrusk trade talks may really pick up around American Thanksgiving. By then, the contenders and the pretenders could be making themselves more clearly manifest. That’s when teams thinking they really have a shot at a playoff spot may be more inclined to make a serious push.

Let’s see where this goes in the next few weeks. Pagnotta stated that the Canucks are one of the teams interested in Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroshnichenko. So, who knows? There might be the basis of a deal there between two seemingly unusual trade partners.