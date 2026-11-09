Jake DeBrusk’s Fate With Canucks All But Officially Sealed

Once again, the Vancouver Canucks are off to a completely brutal start to the season and have won only three games through the first 19 contests of 2026-27.

Right now, things appear even bleaker than last season, which also saw them finish dead last in the Western Conference while also having had to trade away the likes of Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, and Conor Garland.

One player who remains heavily involved in trade rumors is forward Jake DeBrusk, who is in the third season of the long-term contract that he signed in 2024. However, it may not be long before he’s on the move himself.

Jake DeBrusk’s Fate With The Vancouver Canucks Appears All But Officially Sealed

Per a recent report from The Fourth Period, DeBrusk’s mindset is that he would prefer not to go through a rebuilding process, and that he’s “open” to being moved to a variety of destinations.

“Jake DeBrusk’s mindset hasn’t changed – he’d rather not be part of a rebuild. He owns a full no-movement clause, but is open to various destinations.”

So far this season for the Canucks, who are the worst club in the NHL, DeBrusk has scored five goals with five assists for 10 points in 17 games played.

Jake DeBrusk Said He Didn’t Want To Be Part Of A Rebuild Last Season

Last season, DeBrusk caused speculation to rise when he said that his game didn’t fit a rebuilding team.

In September, he clarified his comments by saying that he was in an emotional state of mind when he made them, and that he’s not requested to be moved.

“What I said, that quote, gets a lot of attention,” DeBrusk said. “But nobody remembers what I said the next day when I clarified. It was an emotional time in the middle of a really hard season. I wish I’d thought about it a little more (when asked about the rebuild), but that’s on me.

“I want to say this on the record: I have not asked for a trade. There are all kinds of crazy things out there sometimes, but I haven’t talked to anyone about that. I signed in Vancouver for a reason. I wanted to help them win and I still think I can help them.