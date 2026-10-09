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Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Making Strong Statement

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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 08: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks reacts following a goal scored by the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of the game at Lenovo Center on October 08, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks spent the last two seasons wondering what had happened to Elias Pettersson.

They’d given him a long-term contract worth $11.6 million per year, and he had proceeded to regress into a player that looked nothing like the one he once was.

It didn’t make sense. Pettersson was supposed to be entering his prime, not hitting a rapid-fire decline.

The contract started to look like one of the worst in the NHL. Even if the Canucks had wanted to trade Pettersson, it’s hard to see how they could’ve convinced another team to take that deal off their hands.

So for two years, Pettersson and the Canucks find themselves mired in what felt like an inexplicable and unwinnable situation.

And then this season began, and Pettersson emerged from whatever hibernation he had been in for the past two years.

Pettersson looks like himself again.

Elias Pettersson Fast Start

The Canucks struggled on Thursday night, losing 7-2, but Pettersson managed not to be on the ice for any of the opposition goals.

He was on the ice for both of Vancouver’s goals, though. He was a plus-2, and he assisted on both goals.

Pettersson also dished out two hits, and he now has eight points through five games to begin this season.

The advanced stat xGF%, which measures the percentage of chances go one team’s way when a player is on the ice, also had Pettersson above 70% in that category on Thursday night. The only time the Canucks performed well was when Pettersson was out there, and that simply hasn’t been the case the last couple seasons.

Of course, Pettersson’s return to form doesn’t just mean the Canucks are going to magically turn it around. They’re still a team in rebuild mode.

Elias Pettersson Trade Rumors

Because Pettersson has hit his stride, the trade rumors should begin to heat up.

The Canucks would likely still have to eat a part of his salary, but another team would likely be willing to take him for 50% or 75% of his deal.

It’s not clear whether that would actually help Vancouver at this point. It depends what they can get in return, because if Pettersson is actually at top form again, he might just be worth keeping.

It’s safe to expect all the trade rumor articles in the days and months ahead to have Pettersson’s name again, though. It wasn’t clear he’d ever return to this level, but Pettersson sure looks to be back.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Making Strong Statement

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