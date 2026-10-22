Canucks Nearly Traded Elias Pettersson to Hurricanes, Insider

The topic of an Elias Pettersson trade is something that Vancouver Canucks fans know very well. But an interesting twist emerged on Thursday.

During the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the way that the Carolina Hurricanes do business. It was in that discussion that Friedman explained the decision the Hurricanes faced two seasons ago. They were between Mikko Rantanen and Elias Pettersson.

The notable insider made it clear that the Hurricanes essentially asked the Canucks to make up their minds on a deal. Vancouver balked. Colorado stepped up, and Carolina chose the Avalanche’s offer over what the Canucks had on the table.

“When they (Carolina) traded for Rantanen from Colorado, so that night, I actually heard about (Elias) Pettersson from Vancouver, and they had two deals on the table. I was slow to turn to pivot to Rantanen because I thought Pettersson was going to get done.”

At least in Friedman’s mind, it was going to be Elias Pettersson heading to Carolina in a blockbuster. Instead, the Canucks hesitated, and it was the Avalanche that made the deal.

“So, that night, it was either Rantanen or it was Pettersson. And, I guess they said to both Colorado and Vancouver, ‘It’s time… It’s time for your best.’ And Colorado came forward with the deal that they took, and Vancouver just didn’t.”

In the end, the deal became a complex, three-way trade. But the deal landed Rantanen, who then became Logan Stankoven, and Taylor Hall. The trade also allowed Carolina to dump Martin Necas on Colorado. Well, Necas went on to become a 100-point guy with the Avalanche. So, that’s a definite what-if for the Canucks.

Why Would Canucks Fail to Make Pettersson Deal Happen?

One has to think that the Canucks would have avoided the entire drama of a potential Elias Pettersson deal, had they pulled off this purported trade with Carolina.

And while it seems that it was close, the biggest question has to be why the deal ultimately fell through. Friedman outlined that the Canucks just didn’t step up when it came to crunch time. And judging by the way things turned out, Vancouver might have had their reservations about Necas.

At the time, Necas seemed like a failed prospect. He hadn’t quite lived up to the hype that followed him around. Perhaps the Canucks felt that Necas just wasn’t going to work out for them. Potentially, he might not even re-sign when his contract came up.

In the end, the Canucks might have been right. Necas has flourished in Colorado mainly because he has Nathan MacKinnon as a linemate. Then, the Avalanche extended him to an eight-year, $92 million deal.

That might well have been the sticking point.

The Canucks weren’t sure he would re-sign, leading to the hesitation.

Pettersson Has Had Bounce-Back Year So Far

As for Pettersson in Vancouver, well, things haven’t exactly been smooth. After two tough seasons, it seems that he’s bounced back somewhat. He’s got 11 points in 11 games this season, and has looked like a much different player.

Mainly, Pettersson seems more engaged throughout game, especially on the physical side of the puck. He’s been a more reliable defensive presence, compared to other seasons. His 8.2 relative expected goals for has been a nice data point, even if his Corsi (37.0) and relative Corsi (-6.7) don’t paint a rosy picture.

Perhaps there might still be time for Canucks fans to think failing to trade Pettersson might not be the worst mistake in team history.