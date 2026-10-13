Canucks Have a Reason to Keep Elias Pettersson After All

For all the talk about the Vancouver Canucks trading Elias Pettersson, it seems that his early-season showing has given the organization reason enough to keep him after all.

Pettersson is off to a strong start, notching two goals and eight points in seven games. But beyond the evident improvement on the scoresheet, Pettersson has looked more confident on the ice, even embracing the role of a team leader.

One interesting stat is the number of hits he’s dished out so far this season. The Swedish forward has already registered 26 hits. The number jumps off the page, considering that he registered just 67 total hits all of last season.

While hits don’t necessarily win hockey games, they point towards a bit of a renaissance by Pettersson. He seems to be more locked into the sort of all-around game more befitting of a number-one center.

And that’s quickly building an argument for the rebuilding Canucks to keep him despite his $11.6 million cap hit.

Sure, the Canucks don’t need a player with such a high cap hit at this point. But if the former first-round pick is serious about turning his career around, his early showing has given everyone in the NHL plenty of reason to think that whatever issues have plagued him over the last couple of seasons could be well behind him.

Elias Pettersson Could Buy Canucks Time for Their Rebuild

The Canucks are not going to be building their roster around Elias Pettersson anytime soon. However, that situation does not preclude the organization from counting on the 27-year-old to help ice a relatively competitive team.

If anything, Pettersson should buy the Canucks time for their rebuild. Prospects such as Caleb Malhotra still need time to develop before they can make an impact at the NHL level. That’s why having a legitimate top-six center in place would give Vancouver some stability in the meantime.

Pettersson may never return to being a 100-point player. That ship may have sailed. But if his early-season resurgence is a sign of things to come, he could still be a point-per-game contributor capable of making life difficult for opposing teams.

A rebuild does not have to mean years of unwatchable hockey. Keeping Pettersson could give the Canucks enough offensive punch and credibility to remain above the Mendoza Line while the fruits of the rebuild begin to show.

Strong Start Could Boost Pettersson Trade Value

Of course, Pettersson playing well does not necessarily mean Vancouver should abandon the idea of trading him. In fact, his early-season performance could make a deal more appealing if the Canucks eventually decide to move on.

A player producing at close to a point-per-game pace while showing more bite away from the puck is a much easier sell than someone struggling to justify an $11.6 million cap hit. General managers looking for a top-six center would have more reasons to take a serious look, particularly if Pettersson maintains this level of play.

A trade might not materialize this season. Vancouver has little incentive to sell low, and potential suitors will want to see whether this is a genuine turnaround or merely a hot start.

Next summer could offer a more interesting window. With the salary cap projected to rise, Pettersson’s contract may become easier for teams with cap space to absorb. Clubs with a glaring hole down the middle could see an opportunity to acquire a proven center without sacrificing quite as much financial flexibility.

For now, the Canucks can afford to wait. If Pettersson keeps producing, they may find themselves with two appealing options: a cornerstone for the rebuild or a more valuable trade chip.