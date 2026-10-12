Canucks’ Paul Cotter Setting Up Trade

The Vancouver Canucks signed Paul Cotter to a one-year contract this summer.
When a rebuilding team like Vancouver signs a player like Cotter to a one-year deal, there’s always the thought of whether it’s just setting up a trade for down the road.
Given the way Cotter is playing right now, that’s sure what it feels like.
It’d be odd for the Canucks to keep Cotter around until the end of the year, because he doesn’t fit their long-term timeline.
Instead, Cotter could be a trade candidate as soon as teams start calling the rebuilding Canucks to see what veterans might be available.
Paul Cotter Trade Rumors
Cotter was pointed out as a logical trade candidate as part of a new article by Sportsnet’s Michael Amato.
Amato recognizes that the hot start for Cotter has to mean something when it comes to potential trade value.
“You can’t stop Paul Cotter, you can only hope to contain him,” Amato writes. “Apparently. Cotter exploded out of the gates, with four goals and six points in the first six games of the season for the Vancouver Canucks. I don’t think people thought much about the Canucks signing Cotter to a one-year deal this summer, though he’s been a catalyst for a team that is supposed to be rebuilding but instead started out playing some very exciting hockey. Vancouver has quickly come back down to earth, though, and most people still think the Canucks are going to be major sellers come the trade deadline. If Cotter continues to excel, could he fetch the Canucks a first-round pick?”
That last question is the one Amato tries to answer. The Canucks would surely love to get a first-rounder for Cotter.
But really, a first-rounder for Cotter? Maybe not so fast.
Paul Cotter Trade Value
Instead, Amato acknowledged that an asking price like the one above might be too much.
“It would be a dream scenario for Vancouver, but it feels highly unlikely,” Amato writes.
Cotter is more of an energy player. He just happens to be finding the back of the net.
“Cotter definitely has a skillset that translates well to post-season play, as he has a high motor and loves to throw hits,” Amato writes. “With that said, players like that are typically a dime a dozen come the deadline and it’s hard to imagine Cotter sustaining this level of offence all the way to March. He’s only broken 10 goals in a season twice in his career and right now Cotter is shooting 57 per cent, which is going to plummet sooner rather than later. There’s certainly going to be a market for the Canucks to flip Cotter at the deadline, just don’t expect it to be for a massive return.”
Of course, it’s a long season. If Cotter kept his scoring touch going, maybe he could change the perceptions of him from the rest of the NHL.
But for now, Cotter will simply try to keep his roll going for Vancouver. He can’t control if the Canucks want to or decide to trade him.
All Cotter can do is step onto the ice and try to do his best. Anything after that is out of his control.
Canucks’ Paul Cotter Setting Up Trade