Canucks’ Paul Cotter Setting Up Trade

The Vancouver Canucks signed Paul Cotter to a one-year contract this summer.

When a rebuilding team like Vancouver signs a player like Cotter to a one-year deal, there’s always the thought of whether it’s just setting up a trade for down the road.

Given the way Cotter is playing right now, that’s sure what it feels like.

It’d be odd for the Canucks to keep Cotter around until the end of the year, because he doesn’t fit their long-term timeline.

Instead, Cotter could be a trade candidate as soon as teams start calling the rebuilding Canucks to see what veterans might be available.

Paul Cotter Trade Rumors

Cotter was pointed out as a logical trade candidate as part of a new article by Sportsnet’s Michael Amato.

Amato recognizes that the hot start for Cotter has to mean something when it comes to potential trade value.