Canucks Now Have an Intriguing Player They Must Claim Off Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in the early stages of their 2026-27 season.

Overall, the Canucks have had a decent start to the campaign as a rebuilding team. They currently sport a 2-2-0 record and have a plus-1 goal differential.

With this, the Canucks should not be against the idea of adding new talent to their roster. Now, an interesting former first-round pick has hit waivers, and the Canucks would be very wise to take a gamble on him.

Vancouver Canucks Must Claim Flames Forward Connor Zary Off Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the Calgary Flames have placed forward Connor Zary. With Zary being a former first-round pick who has had past success in the NHL, the Canucks should not be afraid to take a chance on him with a waiver claim.

At just 25 years old, there is reason to believe that Zary could still get things on track with his development. With him available for the taking on waivers, the Canucks should strongly consider adding him to their forward group.

Looking at Zary

Zary has appeared in two games this season with the Flames, where he has one assist. This is after he posted 12 goals and 25 points in 74 games for Calgary during the 2025-26 season.

While Zary had a down season with the Flames last year, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back. In 54 games for Calgary in 2024-25, he posted 13 goals and 27 points. He also had 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games for the Flames as a rookie in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he has already shown that he can provide decent offense. Thus, the Canucks should consider adding him to their group.

Zary has a $3.775 million cap hit until the end of next season. With this, he would be more than a rental for the Canucks if claimed off waivers. Although this is the case, he could still be worth taking a chance on for a rebuilding team like Vancouver.

Where Zary Could Fit in the Canucks’ Lineup

If the Canucks claim Zary off waivers, he could slot very nicely in their top nine. Furthermore, due to his offensive skill, he would offer Vancouver another option for their power play.

When looking at a specific place in the Canucks’ lineup where Zary could fit, their second line center spot stands out. However, due to his versatility, he could also play the wing for Vancouver.

Ultimately, with the Canucks needing more offense, it would not hurt for them to add Zary to their group. This is especially so when noting that Vancouver would not need to give up anything to get him.