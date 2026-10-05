One of the players the Vancouver Canucks chose not to trade last season was Swedish forward Elias Pettersson, who remains with the club despite the departures of Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, and Kiefer Sherwood.

However, that hasn’t stopped the trade rumors from persisting. And now, a noted Canucks Insider is linking Pettersson to an Eastern Conference club that is going to have to start thinking about the future sooner rather than later.

Vancouver Canucks Insider Links Elias Pettersson To Eastern Conference Club

According to noted Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, the Penguins have a level of interest in acquiring Pettersson.

“I do believe Pittsburgh has some degree of interest in Elias Pettersson. I am not hearing the rumour that the Canucks have asked for Ben Kindel; no way the Penguins are gonna give up such a promising young player… for a bad contract,” Dhaliwal said.

“Teams that are desperate at center call; I checked in this morning, Pettersson has not been asked… to waive his no-move; that tells you… there’s nothing close,” Dhaliwal added.

The Penguins, who still feature the legendary duo of future Hall of Fame forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, are going to need a source of offense when they both inevitably hang up the skates.

While there isn’t any current traction on a move that would send Pettersson to the Penguins, it’s apparently a move that could be considered at some point.

Elias Pettersson Plays At His Best When He Feels Comfortable With Himself

Pettersson, who spoke at length before the season began with new Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson, said that he feels he plays his best when he feels like himself.

“No, it means a lot. I mean, RJ is someone I’ve known for a long time, and he’s always been a good guy for me,” Pettersson said of his discussions with Johnson. “And it’s been good just talking about the future, what he wants to see from me, and he makes you feel good. I play my best when I just feel like myself, but he’s been good in that regard, and he just wants the best from you and wants everyone to be happy.”