Elias Pettersson’s Trade Status for Canucks Updates With Fast Start

There was a moment on Sunday night in the Vancouver Canucks’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in which the Sportsnet broadcasters expressed appreciation for something quite simple.

The Canucks were on the power play, and Elias Pettersson received the puck in space near the left faceoff dot. He fired a shot almost immediately.

Pettersson didn’t score, but just the simple fact that he chose to be aggressive and shoot was notable.

As he went into a rut the last couple of seasons, Pettersson stopped shooting. He started overthinking plays on the ice. He failed to be the dynamic player that earned himself an eight-year contract worth $11.6 million per year.

This season’s Canucks may still not be good enough to keep Pettersson around long term even if his play improves. He still might be a trade candidate.

But if he plays the way he has played so far this season, Pettersson could actually fetch the Canucks something notable in a trade.

Elias Pettersson Trade Update

Sportsnet’s Michael Amato wrote on Sunday that the “Canucks may be able to trade Pettersson if he continues to impress.”

It’s a reasonable assessment of the start to the season for Vancouver.

“It was never going to be easy to move Pettersson’s contract, though it was virtually impossible once his play started to dip,” Amato writes. “Now his $11.6-million cap hit doesn’t look so bad after the financial explosion we saw across the league this summer. Pettersson doesn’t even necessarily have to get back to that 100-point level to be moved, as there is a huge shortage of supply and a massive demand when it comes to centres. If Pettersson can get into that 60-70 point range and be strong defensively, he could have a market again around the league.”

Even with the strong play, as Amato notes, the return for Pettersson might not be massive. The key is that a team would actually be willing to take on his contract if the acquiring side knows it’s getting a productive player.

The Canucks being mired in a rebuild might actually help their cause here too, Amato writes.