Veteran Canucks Forward Blasts Own Performance In Loss to Wild

The miserable season for the Vancouver Canucks, who were the NHL’s worst club last season, continued on Sunday evening in what was the highly anticipated return of former captain and Norris Trophy winning defenseman Quinn Hughes with the Minnesota Wild.

Hughes, who scored a goal in the game, helped the Wild defeat the Canucks by a 4-2 final score, dropping Vancouver to a miserable 2-10-1 record through the first 13 games of the 2026-27 campaign.

And during the loss to the Wild, veteran forward Jake DeBrusk failed to register a single shot on goal, something he labeled as “unacceptable” afterward.

Vancouver Canucks Forward Jake DeBrusk Rips His Own Performance After Loss To Wild

The Canucks lost by a 4-2 final score, dropping their record to 2-10-1 through 13 games. And for forward Jake DeBrusk, who is playing in the third season of a seven year contract he signed with the club in 2024, he labeled his own performance as not being good enough.

” I got to go to where the pucks are going because obviously I had a misread there,” DeBrusk said afterward via team insider Adam Kierszenblat, while also labeling the fact that he didn’t register a single shot on goal as “unacceptable”.

So far this season, DeBrusk has scored three goals with five assists for the basement-dwelling Canucks, who appear to be on track for another season in which at least they’ll have high lottery odds to look forward to with each loss.

Jake DeBrusk Is Playing In The Third Season Of A Seven-Year Contract For Vancouver

DeBrusk began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, who took him with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. After nearly a decade in Boston, he signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024, making the move from the Eastern Conference to the West.

DeBrusk quickly fit in with Vancouver, scoring a career-high 28 goals in his first season with the Canucks. Despite his strong individual offensive skills, Vancouver failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last year, DeBrusk scored 23 goals with 19 assists in 81 games played.