Brock Boeser Doesn’t Hold Back When Asked About “Embarrassing” Canucks

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser didn’t hold back Thursday night as he criticized his team’s recent performances, including a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

“I don’t know where the disconnect is. I don’t know if guys just aren’t listening, if our structure isn’t working, or what it is. It’s embarrassing,” a dejected Boeser noted.

Boeser Is Tired Of the Canucks Poor Play

“I mean, it’s the same stuff game after game,” he started. He said again, “I mean, it’s embarrassing. We are a way better hockey team than we’re playing. And to consistently show up to the rink and be disconnected out there…” He noted that maybe the team has played as a five-man unit here and there, but “… we showed that we’re a better team last year than what we’re playing right now.” Given the Canucks were 25-49-8 in 2025-26, that’s not very high praise.

They finished the season with 58 points, and there were several changes as a result. The Canucks are under new management, and they have a new coach. Still, they can’t seem to figure out how to get out of their own way.

“Something still feels off. We’re still not generating offense and not getting enough shots, so something’s not working, and I don’t know if guys don’t listen, or, like I said, something in the structure we need to fix, or what it is. But we definitely have a lot better in this room.”

These Comments Will Lead to More Boeser Trade Talk

While Boeser is right, the comments won’t land well in Vancouver, where the forward has consistently been in the trade rumor mill for a couple of seasons. He’s in year two of a seven-year contract extension worth $7.25 million per season. As the Canucks were making big roster changes, he was one of the pieces that stayed, but not before real debate that he should be moved.

Now, fans will start to wonder if he’s tired of the poor play and losing. It will be hard to move him if he does want out. He’s got a full no-move clause, and he’s not the goal scorer he once was. With seasons of 22 and 25 goals, he’s still solid offensively, but his 40-goal campaign in 2023-24 doesn’t seem to be the norm.

Fans quickly commented on the video of Boeser speaking with the media. “The hardest part about being a last-place team is realizing you’re not underachieving. You’re just exactly who you are,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “When a vet says “I don’t know where the disconnect is” in October, somebody in that room knows. They just aren’t saying it yet.”

One fan even pointed the finger at Boeser. “He’s minus 82 in the past two years of hockey. It’s not the coaches or the systems. It’s literally you, Brock.”