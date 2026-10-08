Vancouver Canucks 318-Hit Defender Named Potential Trade Target for Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks are in the middle of a rebuild. Due to this, there is a good chance that the Canucks will trade away more of their players during this season.

The Canucks have traded away several of their former players since last season. Among the players who Vancouver has moved since the 2025-26 campaign include Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, Marcus Pettersson, and Nils Hoglander. With that, it would not be all that surprising if Vancouver continues to be sellers this campaign.

Now, in the early stages of the 2026-27 season, one Canucks defenseman is already creating some chatter in the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate.

Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Luke Schenn Named Possible Trade Target for Philadelphia Flyers

In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Anthony Di Marco named Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn a potential trade target for the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Playing for them from 2013 until 2015, Schenn would have to greenlight a return to Philadelphia, as his one-year deal is locked and loaded with a full no-movement clause,” Di Marco wrote. “Currently skating on the Canucks’ third pair alongside Zeev Buium, Schenn could be a solid fall-back option on the Flyers’ third pair if David Jiricek and/or Simon Benoit can’t hold down the fort.”

With the Flyers needing more blueline depth, it could make sense for them to target Schenn. If they brought him back, he would provide them with another veteran who could help mentor their younger players. This could be a good thing for a Flyers club that is looking to get back into the playoffs this season.

Yet, the Flyers would almost certainly need to bounce back from their slow start to the season to land Schenn. It is likely that Schenn would not waive his full no-move clause to join a non-playoff team. However, if the Flyers are in a playoff spot near the deadline, that certainly could their chances of reuniting with Schenn.

Looking at Schenn

Schenn has appeared in four games this season with Vancouver, where he has two assists, nine hits, and a plus-4 rating. Overall, he has a solid start to the season with the Canucks and will be looking to build on it from here.

This is Schenn’s third stint with the Canucks. The 19-year NHL veteran previously played for Vancouver during the 2018-19 season and from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 143 games over four seasons with the Canucks, he has eight goals, 42 points, 621 hits, and a plus-24 rating. This included him throwing 318 hits split between Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23.

Schenn played four seasons with the Flyers from 2012-13 to 2015-16. In 213 games with the Flyers over that span, the Canucks blueliner recorded 12 goals, 42 points, and 712 hits.