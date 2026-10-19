Jets Place 28-Year-Old Forward On Waivers

All of the attention surrounding the Winnipeg Jets right now is the status of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was suspended from the team after his refusal to report to Training Camp in the wake of his trade request during the offseason.

Hellebuyck’s suspension is reportedly set to end later this week, meaning there could be somewhat of an awkward reunion.

But in the meantime, the business of hockey must continue, and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who is navigating the rough seas of the Hellebuyck situation, has placed a second-year Jets forward on waivers.

The Jets Have Waived Forward Walter Duehr

The Jets have announced that forward Walter Duehr, who was medically cleared after a lower-body injury, is on waivers for the purposes of being sent to the minors.

Duehr, who was never drafted into the NHL, signed with the Calgary Flames in April 2021, becoming the first South Dakota-born player to sign an NHL contract with the organization.

Upon his debut that November, he became the first South Dakota-born player to skate in an NHL game.

After spending the next few seasons with Calgary, Duehr was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks in January 2025. He then landed with the Winnipeg Jets that summer, signing a one-year, two-way contract with the club in July.

He appeared almost exclusively for the American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose last season, scoring 17 goals with 17 assists in 62 games played; in the three games he played with the Jets, he had no points.

Because of his injury, he’s yet to appear in a game this season at either the NHL or AHL level.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 95 games, and scored 11 goals with 10 assists.

The Jets Are Rolling Forward With Stuart Skinner As Their Starter

Before Hellebuyck’s trade request was made public, the Jets signed goaltender Stuart Skinner, who had played the majority of his NHL career with the rival Edmonton Oilers, to a multi-year contract.

He’s gone 3-0-2 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage thus far.

Whether or not Hellebuyck is eventually back between the pipes for the Jets remains to be seen.