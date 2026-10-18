Adam Lowry Doesn’t Hold Back On Potential Connor Hellebuyck Return to Jets

Earlier in the offseason, the Winnipeg Jets were rocked by the news that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck requested to be traded. He made the request of GM Kevin Cheveldayoff not long after the 2025-26 season ended, but after the request wasn’t granted all summer, he went public with the request only a few weeks before Training Camp.

Hellebuyck did not report to Training Camp and was suspended by the team as a result, forfeiting over $500,000 in salary so far as a result. But new developments indicate that Hellebuyck’s suspension is set to end next Friday, according to a report from the Athletic.

If he were to return, that could naturally cause feelings of friction with his teammates, and captain Adam Lowry is speaking reacting.

Winnipeg Jets Captain Adam Lowry’s Brutally Honest Reaction To Potential Return of Connor Hellebuyck

Amidst the news that Hellebuyck could eventually return to the club now that his days of being suspended are numbered, Jets captain Adam Lowry spoke honestly about the situation, saying that “conversations” will be required right away.

“If he does show up, conversations are going to have to happen,” Lowry said via Jets beat writer Mike McIntyre.

He continued:

“He’s a good friend of mine,” he said. “Do I love the decision, do I love the way it’s dragged on? No. But we’ll handle the situation when it comes. It’s unfair to speculate on what’s going to happen between now and Friday.”

Meanwhile, Jets coach Scott Arniel was in no mood to discuss the matter.

“I really don’t care right now on that scenario,” he said. “That part falls on Chevy. I’m going to face that when it happens. I don’t know what next week is going to look like. I’ve got 23 guys, all they care about is winning hockey games.”

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Hasn’t Received An Adequate Offer For Hellebuyck

Unfortunately for the Jets, they’ve not been able to receive what they feel is a fair trade package in return for Hellebuyck, according to GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

“Unfortunately, this situation is what it is. We’ve been dealing with it for a period of time now, and just looking to find a resolution that works for both sides,” Cheveldayoff said recently.

Hellebuyck is in the third year of his contract that carries an $8.5 million salary cap.