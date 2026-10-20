Jets’ Goaltending Decision Comes With an Interesting Twist Against Blues

The Winnipeg Jets‘ goaltending decision was interesting for Tuesday night’s game as they look to return to the win column.

Daily Faceoff and Ken Wiebe confirmed that Stuart Skinner will man the crease as the Jets take on the St. Louis Blues. It’s an interesting but obvious choice for the Jets, who have dropped two straight, to roll with Skinner.

Skinner has started and played in five games so far, compiling a 3-0-2 record. That means the Jets have skated away with at least a point in all five games he has played in. Having accumulated just one point in their last two contests and three in their last four, Skinner gives the Jets the best chance to beat the Blues.

Skinner has also compiled a .906 save percentage, a 2.76 GAA, and a .600 quality starts percentage.

Winnipeg finds itself in fourth place with 10 points in a Central Division that features multiple high-scoring teams with double-digit point totals already. Should Skinner keep playing a consistent game on Tuesday against the Blues, he will likely see more starts in the net moving forward.

Daily Faceoff and Lou Korac confirmed that Joel Hofer will start opposite Skinner. Hofer is 2-2-1 this season, with a .906 save percentage, a 2.43 GAA, and a shutout. For the Jets, 23 goals in eight games, Hofer and the Blues could pose a problem.

But if Winnipeg’s lines and pairings develop a rhythm early, they could build momentum.

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines And Pairings Against The Blues

With their overall success so far, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti are slated for the first line. The trio has dominated with 15 combined goals and 27 combined points.

Alex Iafallo jumps to the second line alongside Viggo Bjorck and Gabriel Vilardi. Iafallo (3 goals and 4 points) takes over for Nino Niederreiter, who spent time on the second line. Niederreiter looks like he will drop to the third line, teaming up with Adam Lowry and Isak Rosen. With three assists and four points, Lowry is putting up decent middle-six production.

Cole Koepke, Morgan Barron, and Brad Lambert are projected to start on the fourth line. Barron has been a do-it-all player so far, with two points in eight games, 23 hits, and 41 faceoff draws (19 wins) this season.

Josh Morrissey remains shelved, so the top four will once again consist of Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk, Mario Ferraro, and Dylan DeMelo. Samberg, Pionk, and DeMelo once again saw similar ice time between 21:33 and 23:21 vs. Carolina. But Haydn Fleury finished fourth among the Jets blueliners with 20:16. Fleury looks like he will get the nod alongside Tyrel Bauer on the third pairing.

Brayden Yager and Jack St. Ivany are projected to sit out Tuesday’s matchup.

Jets’ Goaltending Decision May Bring A Much-Needed Edge

The Blues are coming into their own offensively. They rank 15th in the league with 27 goals through eight games, good for 3.375 per game. Skinner has been the hot hand so far this season, as opposed to Clay Stevenson, and that should give the Jets an edge on Tuesday if Skinner has another good outing against an improving Blues offense.

The additions of up-and-comers like Mason McTavish and Connor McMichael have helped spur the Blues. So has 2025-26 addition Pius Suter, who is tied for second on the team with six points and three behind McTavish.

The Jets and Blues will square off at 8:00 p.m. EDT in what should be an interesting Central Division showdown.