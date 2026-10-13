Winnipeg Jets Reportedly Bring Back Niederreiter, Shake Up Lines vs. Wild

The Winnipeg Jets‘ lineup could look dramatically different when the puck drops on Tuesday night during the Frozen Frenzy.

Winnipeg returns to action vs. the Minnesota Wild, looking to put its 5-1 loss vs. the Anaheim Ducks behind them. The big thing to watch for Tuesday night is that Nino Niederreiter is projected to start the game on Winnipeg’s second line alongside Viggo Björck and Gabriel Vilardi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton shared that Niederreiter continued skating with Björck and Vilardi while Morgan Barron shifted to center the fourth line. Barron is projected to have Vlad Namestnikov and Cole Koepke flanking him. Brad Lambert looks like he will get the night off.

These changes give head coach Scott Arniel a different look throughout the middle six, with the Jets searching for production beyond their top line.

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines And Pairings

The new projected lines for Tuesday’s contest vs. the Wild see Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti manning the first line. As mentioned above, Niederreiter, Björck, and Vilardi are slated for the second. Isak Rosen, Adam Lowry, and Alex Iafallo look like they will take the third line. Also, as mentioned, Namestnikov, Barron, and Koepke should make up the fourth.

As for the defensive pairings, Mario Ferraro and Neal Pionk are the projected top duo. This means Josh Morrissey still isn’t ready to roll. That will test the Jets’ stellar power play, as the next men up must make an impact.

Dylan Samberg and Dylan DeMelo are slated for the middle pairing, while Haydn Fleury and Tyrel Bauer are the projected third.

Per Daily Faceoff, Stuart Skinner will start at goaltender.

Jack St. Ivany is another healthy scratch, while Elias Salomonsson, Walker Duehr, and Garrett Brown remain on the injury report with Morrissey.

Minnesota Wild Projected Lines And Pairings

As for the Wild, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy look like they will take the first line. Kaprizov is always one to watch. With nine points and six goals in 2026-27, he is keeping pace with Kyle Connor.

Ryan Hartman is projected to center Blake Coleman and Maxim Shabanov on the second line, while Rieger Lorenz, Danila Yurov, and Bobby Brink are the likely third liners. And finally, Justin Kirkland, Michael McCarron, and Yakov Trenin comprise the fourth line.

The always-dangerous Quinn Hughes is projected to pair with Jared Spurgeon. Olli Maatta and Jonas Brodin make up the second, while Daemon Hunt and Zach Bogosian are the projected third. With nine points and two goals, Hughes is off to another hot start.

Daily Faceoff has Calvin Pickard starting in the net. This will be Pickard’s first start of the season, and he’s coming off a rough year. In 2025-26, Pickard notched an .871 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA. The Jets must take advantage of Pickard starting.

Matt Kiersted and David Spacek are projected scratches. Marcus and Nick Foligno, Brock Faber, Filip Gustavsson, and Nico Sturm are all on the injury report.

The puck will drop for the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild at 8:15 when the Frozen Frenzy heats up.