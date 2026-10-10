Manchester United vs Sunderland Lineup Today: Confirmed XIs and Key Selections from Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Tottenham lineups are in focus as both teams prepare for a Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Manchester United need points to improve their league position, while Tottenham look to end their winless start to the campaign.

Michael Carrick faces several selection problems after injuries and fitness concerns affected his squad during the international break. Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Sesko are unavailable, while Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo face fitness concerns.

Tottenham also have several absentees, including Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski. However, Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke are available following their recoveries from injuries.

Manchester United Lineup Today and Team News

Manchester United’s lineup faces several changes due to injuries. Dorgu is expected to be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Mazraoui stays unavailable after a knock. Sesko is also sidelined with a shin injury. Manuel Ugarte and goalkeeper Tom Heaton are sidelined for the long term.

Matthijs de Ligt is close to returning from a back injury, but he is not expected to be in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, summer signing Carlos Baleba has trained regularly after arriving from Brighton with an ankle problem. He is in contention to make his Manchester United debut alongside Youri Tielemans in midfield.

Rashford and Mainoo withdrew from England duty and trained lightly, raising fitness doubts. Amad Diallo is also working towards full fitness.

The predicted Manchester United lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation is Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw; Baleba, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Matheus Cunha is expected to lead the attack after scoring a late equalizer in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham. Mainoo remains an alternative to Baleba if he is fit enough to start.

Tottenham Lineup Today and Injury Latest

Tottenham also face selection problems ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Pedro Porro is ruled out with a thigh injury, while Kulusevski, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Mykhailo Mudryk are unavailable.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has received a boost, with center-backs Van de Ven and Van Hecke available after recovering from knocks. Antonin Kinsky is expected to start in goal, with Archie Gray and Andy Robertson likely to feature in defense.

The predicted Tottenham lineup is Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Tonali, Mateus Fernandes; Savio, Solanke, Marmoush.

Marcos Senesi and Van Hecke are competing for a place alongside Van de Ven. In midfield, Sandro Tonali could feature with Conor Gallagher or Mateus Fernandes. Dominic Solanke is expected to lead the attack, with Savio and Omar Marmoush among the attacking options.

Tottenham aims to capitalize on Manchester United’s defensive vulnerabilities while handling their own injury issues.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Manchester United vs Tottenham lineups will be important for both managers as they look to secure points. United need a strong home performance to improve their league position, while Tottenham seek their first league win of the campaign.

Carrick will hope his available attackers can create chances despite his absences. Baleba’s potential debut is another key talking point, while Rashford and Mainoo remain players to watch ahead of the team announcement.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will aim to use their attacking options to challenge United’s defense. Their ability to manage injuries and maintain a solid defensive structure could prove important at Old Trafford.