The JJ Gabriel Manchester United to Real Madrid transfer saga moved into its final stage on Tuesday after the 16-year-old forward publicly confirmed his departure from Old Trafford. In an emotional video message posted to Instagram, one of English football’s brightest academy prospects formally said goodbye to the Red Devils after six years in the club’s youth ranks, clearing the path for a high-profile January move to Spain.

While neither club has issued an official statement confirming the switch, multiple reports across England and Spain indicate that final contract details are being wrapped up ahead of an announcement later this week.

Gabriel Posts Emotional Farewell Message

Gabriel joined Manchester United’s academy as a 10-year-old in 2020 and quickly rose through the youth ranks, eventually winning the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award. In his Tuesday video message, the teenager reflected on those milestones while thanking coaches, staff, and teammates for their support.

“Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams,” Gabriel said in the post. “Here I grew as a player and a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award, you gave me moments I’ll always treasure. As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be part of my story. Thank you for everything.”

Behind the scenes, the relationship between player and club fractured back in September. Dissatisfied with his lack of first-team opportunities under former head coach Michael Carrick—despite featuring off the bench in an August pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid—Gabriel asked United to cancel his registration. United rejected that request and attempted to open reconciliation talks, but Gabriel stayed away from training while his camp explored options abroad.

Financial Terms and Super-Agent Backing

Reporting from Fabrizio Romano, AS, and El Chiringuito has shed new light on how the deal came together in recent days. Gabriel recently signed with Epic Sports, the agency led by super-agent Ali Barat, who has been on the ground in Madrid finalizing a three-year contract with Los Blancos. Gabriel has already spent time training individually with his own coaching staff in the Spanish capital to stay sharp ahead of his formal arrival in January.

Because Gabriel holds an Irish passport through his family background, he qualifies under FIFA regulations permitting EU-registered minors aged 16 to 18 to complete cross-border European transfers. As a result, Real Madrid will owe Manchester United only roughly €360,000 (£350,000) in mandatory training compensation, though Madrid’s total financial commitment—factoring in wages, signing bonuses, and agent commissions—is expected to reach between €10 million and €15 million.

What Comes Next in Madrid and Manchester

Real Madrid beat out stiff competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain to land the teenager, who is slated to begin his spell in Spain with Real Madrid Castilla in the third tier before gradually integrating into the senior setup.

For Old Trafford, the timing stings even more given the club’s broader transition. With incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino set to officially take the reins today to rescue a struggling senior squad, losing a generational academy talent for nominal compensation underscores the steep rebuilding job awaiting the new regime. Still, until both clubs sign off on the paperwork, the JJ Gabriel Manchester United to Real Madrid storyline stands as one of the biggest youth transfers in recent European memory.