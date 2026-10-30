Big European Club Launch Move to Take Martin Odegaard From Arsenal

Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Martin Odegaard’s contract situation, given the lack of progress in extending his deal with Arsenal.

Sky Sport Germany recalls, precisely in this regard, that the Norwegian attacking midfielder is entering the final stretch of his contract, which expires in June 2028, forcing the London club to make drastic decisions next summer to avoid a cut-price exit.

At the Emirates Stadium offices, talks to seal the continuity of their great reference point have not borne fruit after months of informal soundings.

The captain of the team coached by Mikel Arteta has four goals and one assist in 14 appearances this season, cementing himself as a key player after winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final last season.

The possibility of a transfer has become less taboo in north London, given the risk of losing control of the operation.

Although the English club still wants to keep the Nordic player, interested parties are already preparing to tempt the attacking midfielder with new sporting challenges.

Bayern Munich Begin Contacts Over Martin Odegaard Exit From Arsenal

The German board has maintained regular communication with the Norwegian international’s camp for several seasons.

Although Vincent Kompany’s team has proven alternatives in the creative zone, the chance to recruit a top-level playmaker fits the Bavarian leadership’s ambitious plans.

The Drammen native is considering a move to the Bundesliga if he decides to end his successful spell in the British capital. Both parties view a hypothetical union favorably, and the first moves are already taking shape in the Allianz Arena offices.

The battle in the continental market promises to shake the foundations of the Emirates Stadium if the parties do not reach an agreement before the season ends.

This season, Odegaard has already made 14 appearances for Arsenal, including eight Premier League matches in which he has scored two goals.

He has also made one appearance in the Community Shield, where he scored a goal, two appearances in the Carabao Cup, and three appearances in the Champions League, where he has scored one goal and provided one assist.

Overall, he has recorded four goals and one assist in 14 appearances this season. Last campaign, he made 36 appearances for Arsenal, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.