Arsenal vs Lille Injury Update: Arteta Confirms Two Major Blows Before Champions League Clash

Arsenal have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Lille at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. Mikel Arteta confirmed Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie will miss the match after both players picked up ankle injuries during a warm-down session following Saturday’s Premier League win over Leeds United.

The latest Arsenal injury news adds to the manager’s selection concerns, with William Saliba and Christos Tzolis also unavailable. Arteta provided updates on the injured players during his pre-match press conference on Monday, confirming that Zubimendi and Hincapie would undergo further scans to determine the severity of their injuries.

Arsenal will now prepare for Lille without four first-team players as they look to continue their positive start to the Champions League campaign.

Arsenal Injury News: Zubimendi and Hincapie Ruled Out

Arsenal will be without Zubimendi and Hincapie for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture after both players suffered ankle problems following the Leeds United match.

Arteta confirmed their absence while explaining that further medical assessments would provide a clearer picture of their recovery timelines.

“No, they’re both going to miss tomorrow’s match, that’s for sure,” the Arsenal manager said. “Today they’re going to have a further scan and probably tomorrow we’ll know more, and then we’ll see how they’re going to go. Piero’s one looks a little bit more serious, I think, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Hincapie’s injury appeared more concerning, with the Ecuadorian defender reportedly carried from the pitch in distress after the warm-down. Zubimendi, who joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad, also suffered an ankle problem during the session.

Both players missed Monday’s training, leaving Arsenal waiting for the scan results before establishing how long they could remain unavailable.

The double setback reduces Arteta’s options in defence and midfield ahead of the visit of Lille. However, Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White provide additional defensive cover, while Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard remain available in midfield.

William Saliba and Christos Tzolis Injury Updates

Arsenal’s injury concerns extend beyond the two players ruled out against Lille. Centre-back William Saliba remains sidelined with a back problem that has affected his availability.

Arteta offered an encouraging update on the French defender, who has returned to the pitch for controlled training sessions while gradually increasing his workload.

“Now it’s over a week [he has been back on the pitch], I think, and he’ll be managing that load, and how many repetitions and sessions in a row he can do,” Arteta explained.

“But he’s building now his capacity to good standards, and let’s see in the next few weeks we can start to introduce him with the team, and to see where we are to actually make him available.”

The manager also confirmed that Tzolis remains unavailable after sustaining a muscle injury while on international duty.

“Tzolis has a muscle injury, and he’s going to be out, I think, for a few weeks. He’s not available yet,” Arteta said.

The winger is expected to miss several weeks, although his precise return date remains uncertain. Arsenal will therefore continue without the injured players as they manage a demanding run of fixtures.

Lille Injury News Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Clash

Lille also have several injury and availability concerns ahead of their trip to north London.

Right-back Tiago Santos suffered a serious injury during Ligue 1 action over the weekend and faces a lengthy rehabilitation period. Forward Hamza Igamane continues recovering from a significant knee injury sustained earlier in the year.

Ethan Mbappe is also dealing with an ankle injury sustained while on under-21 international duty. In addition, the midfielder is suspended after receiving a red card in Lille’s previous European outing.

Arsenal, meanwhile, retain several key players for the Champions League clash, including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber, Rice and Ødegaard.

The Gunners began their European campaign with an away victory over Napoli and will aim to build on that result against the French side.

Tuesday’s match kicks off at 8pm, with Arsenal hoping to secure another three points despite their growing injury list. Further assessments will determine the extent of Zubimendi and Hincapie’s ankle injuries, while Saliba continues working towards a return to full team training.