Liverpool vs Arsenal Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Liverpool and Arsenal face a tough Premier League test at Anfield on Sunday, November 1, with several key players expected to miss the contest. Both managers must make key selection decisions as the defending champions look to protect their top-of-the-table position, while Liverpool aim to close the six-point gap.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. GMT, with Arsenal entering the game after winning seven of their opening eight league matches. Liverpool, meanwhile, have improved under Andoni Iraola, recording seven victories in their last eight games across all competitions.

However, their recent form at home remains a concern. The expected Liverpool vs Arsenal lineups point to an exciting contest, although injuries could influence how both teams approach the game.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Lineups Today: Predicted Starting XI

Liverpool are expected to play a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson Becker starting in goal. Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez are tipped to form the defensive line.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to operate in central midfield. Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo could provide attacking support behind Alexander Isak, who is predicted to lead the attack.

Liverpool have several injury concerns ahead of the Arsenal game. Hugo Ekitiké, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong are among the expected absentees. Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Muñoz remain doubtful but could still make the squad.

Arsenal are also expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. David Raya is tipped to start between the posts, with Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori forming the defence.

Bruno Guimarães and Declan Rice are expected to occupy the two midfield positions, while Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze could support Kai Havertz in attack.

William Saliba remains unavailable, while Bukayo Saka is also expected to miss the match through injury. Madueke’s availability remains uncertain, although Rice and Calafiori trained ahead of the contest. Max Dowman is suspended.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Injuries and Team News

Arsenal travel to Anfield with a strong league record despite their recent Carabao Cup setback. The Gunners suffered a surprising elimination against Fleetwood Town after losing on penalties.

Their Premier League performances have been more convincing. Mikel Arteta’s side have collected 21 points from eight matches and conceded only five goals, giving them one of the strongest defensive records in the competition.

Their only league defeat came against Brighton, who handed Arsenal a 3-0 away loss.

Liverpool have also shown encouraging signs after winning seven of their last eight matches in all competitions. However, their Premier League home form has not been consistent. They went without a home league victory between April and their recent success against Brighton.

The Reds will also look to extend their impressive record against Arsenal at Anfield. Liverpool have avoided defeat in their last 13 Premier League home meetings with the Gunners.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and How to Watch

Arsenal’s defensive organization, physical presence and set-piece strength could prove important against Liverpool. Their recent 2-0 victory over Everton also highlighted their ability to create problems from dead-ball situations.

Liverpool will rely on their attacking options, particularly Wirtz, Barcola and Isak, to challenge Arsenal’s defense. However, the visitors’ stronger defensive record and squad depth give them an advantage heading into the fixture.

The predicted score is Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal.

Andy Madley will referee the match, while Stuart Attwell will oversee VAR duties.

In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Fans in the United States have access through fuboTV, Peacock and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can follow the game on DAZN and fuboTV.