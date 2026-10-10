Arsenal vs. Leeds United Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London this Saturday, October 10, for Matchday 6 of the 2026-2027 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s team enter the match in second place with 12 points from five matches, with four wins and one loss. Meanwhile, Leeds sit fifth with nine points after five matches, two wins and three draws.

Finally, the September and October international break is over, and the Premier League welcomes us back with this interesting match between two teams near the top of the table.

On the one hand, Arsenal are expected to be up there, but on the other, Leeds United are proving to be a surprise package and are currently in European qualification places, although, of course, the season has only just started.

That said, it will be interesting to see who wins this match. The Gunners come into the game in better form, but the away side are confident.

Arsenal vs. Leeds United: Team News & Starting Lineups

Arsenal head into this match with at least two key absences: William Saliba remains sidelined with a back injury, and Christos Tzolis has a hamstring injury.

As for doubts, Declan Rice could miss the match with a hamstring injury, Ezri Konsa with a quad injury, Kai Havertz with a hamstring injury, and Max Aarons with a knock.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will also miss Mateo Joseph (ACL injury), Joe Rodon (thigh injury), and Daniel James (back injury).

Harry Wilson is a doubt with a thigh injury, while Jean Mateo Bajoya is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Arsenal’s predicted starting XI vs. Leeds United: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Leeds United’s predicted starting XI vs. Arsenal: Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal vs. Leeds United: Teams Form & Latest Results

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches, but lost 0-3 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing on September 19.

On September 15, they defeated Ipswich Town 4-2, after having beaten Sunderland 2-0 on September 12. They beat Napoli 1-0 on September 9, after beating Chelsea 2-1 on September 6.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have won just one of their last five matches, with three draws and one defeat. In their most recent outing, they drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace on September 20, after surprisingly beating Newcastle United 4-1 on September 14.

Before that, they lost 3-6 to Chelsea on September 9, after drawing 1-1 with Brighton on September 5 and Brentford on August 30.