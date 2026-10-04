Arsenal Face Max Dowman Dilemma: Will He Leave?

Despite having promising young talent in Max Dowman, Arsenal are struggling to give him significant playing time. This situation puts the London club in a daily dilemma.

As English champions and Champions League finalists, Arsenal boast a star-studded squad. Currently second in the Premier League, the Gunners possess quality players and a wealth of talent. Indeed, players like Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino, and Viktor Gyökeres are itching to get playing time. The same is true for the young prodigy Max Dowman.

At just 16, the right winger has to contend with competition from Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke. After waiting until mid-September to finally make his mark with a brace against Ipswich Town (4-2) in the League Cup, he is paying the price and has played only 9 minutes since against Brighton in Arsenal’s heavy defeat (3-0).

With limited playing time, he at least enjoyed himself during the international break by scoring against Ireland with England’s U19 team.

Arsenal Face Max Dowman Dilemma Over Playing Time

The Chelmsford native finds himself in a bit of a bind at his own club. While he plays well, even exceptionally well, it’s difficult for him to break into the first team because the established order is so entrenched.

Furthermore, he couldn’t go out on loan this summer because he’s too young. In fact, he won’t turn 17 until December 31st. At that age, he can finally be loaned out, which is fortunate because the winter transfer window opens the following day. However, Arsenal are reluctant to loan him out and want him to stay if his playing time isn’t significantly impacted.

The player himself isn’t worried yet, and he comes from a family that supports Arsenal and appreciates his development. Max Dowman also feels he won’t be better off elsewhere and that there’s no rush. Mikel Arteta has expressed his confidence in him while remaining open to a loan move.

“We’ll assess every six months where we stand, and what the best thing is for him, then we’ll make the appropriate decision. It depends on many factors: his needs, the team’s needs, the players available in the squad, the playing time he gets, and the quality of those minutes,” he said in September. Every transfer window is a real headache for Arsenal, with the dilemma of whether to nurture him so he can develop further or loan him out so he can gain more playing time.