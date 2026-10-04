Arsenal Handed Very Promising Premier League Prediction

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Eboue gave a very promising prediction for the Gunners ahead of the current Premier League season. Eboue believes Arsenal only need to continue playing the style of football they have played in recent times to be absolute favorites to win the league title this season.

According to the former Sunderland player, they also need to be very careful against specific teams in the league, including Chelsea, which he said has many very good players.

On the other hand, he was more cautious about predicting the Gunners’ fate in the Champions League; although he said Arsenal have been getting closer and closer, he wanted to leave his prediction at “one day they will win it.”

Emmanuel Eboue Gives Arsenal 75% Chance of Winning Premier League

“Arsenal are my team. This season is going to be very tough because there are so many good teams and good players,” he told LiveFootballTickets. “But if Arsenal play the way they have been playing, I believe they can win the league. I would give them maybe a 75 percent chance.”

As for Chelsea as a possible threat to Arteta’s team, he said, “Chelsea are a team Arsenal need to be careful of because they have a lot of very good players. The Premier League is going to be very tough, but I believe in what Arteta is doing, and I believe in Arsenal.”

Eboue, as we mentioned, was more cautious when talking about the Champions League, but he took the opportunity to strongly praise Arteta.

He said, “Arsenal have been getting closer and closer. If you keep getting close every year, one day you will win it. I believe in this team and in the way they play.”

“Before, people would say Arsenal play good football, but they don’t win. Now teams are going to be scared when they play against Arsenal. I love Arteta. I really like this manager.”

That said, despite not hiding his admiration for Arteta, Eboue has a clear favorite manager: Arsene Wenger. Logically, a comparison between the two managers had to come up in discussion, but for the Ivorian, the difference is clear.

“They are very different. Arteta is much more active on the bench. Arsene was very quiet. He would watch everything and afterwards he would tell you what was good and what wasn’t. Wenger brought so many great things to Arsenal. He was the boss. For me, Wenger is the best,” he said.