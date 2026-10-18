Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest’s starting lineups take center stage as both teams prepare for today’s Premier League showdown at the City Ground.

Mikel Arteta’s side will look to maintain their strong start to the 2026-27 season, while Nottingham Forest need a positive result after a difficult opening to the campaign.

Arsenal sit second with 15 points from six matches, while Forest have collected five points. Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz are expected to return to Arsenal’s starting XI after featuring off the bench in the Champions League win over Lille.

However, Arsenal remain without key defenders, while Forest face uncertainty over Morgan Gibbs-White’s fitness. The confirmed Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest lineups will provide the latest picture before kick-off, scheduled for 4:30 pm BST.

Arsenal Lineup Today and Team News

Arsenal’s lineup is expected to change after the midweek Champions League win over Lille. Saka is tipped to start after recovering from a minor illness that kept him out of the starting XI. He scored and assisted shortly after coming on in Arsenal’s 3-0 win.

Ødegaard and Havertz are also expected to return to the starting lineup, while Riccardo Calafiori should reclaim his place at left-back. Arteta must decide between Ben White and Jurriën Timber at right-back, with White expected to start.

William Saliba is still out with a back injury, while Piero Hincapié is unavailable due to an ankle problem. Christos Tzolis is also out with a hamstring injury. Martin Zubimendi is a doubt but has improved after an ankle issue.

The predicted Arsenal lineup is Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Calafiori; Rice, Bruno Guimarães; Saka, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Nottingham Forest Lineup Today and Team News

The Nottingham Forest lineup depends partly on Gibbs-White’s fitness. The midfielder missed much of the week’s training after picking up a minor muscle injury during the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. He faces a late fitness assessment ahead of the Arsenal game.

Forest will be without Igor Jesus, who has a calf injury, and Nicolò Savona, who is recovering from a knee problem. Nikola Milenković has returned to training after a knee issue but is unlikely to start.

Oliver Glasner is expected to select Matz Sels in goal, with Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande and Murillo among the defensive options. Daniel Muñoz, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee and Neco Williams are tipped to feature in midfield, while Dan Ndoye and Liam Delap are expected to provide attacking support.

The predicted Nottingham Forest lineup is Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Muñoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Ndoye, Delap, Gibbs-White, if fit.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest lineups highlight the difference in form between the teams. Arsenal have won nine of their first 10 matches across all competitions and arrive after beating Lille 3-0 in Europe and Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League.

Forest, meanwhile, have five points from six league matches and have scored five goals. They created chances against Crystal Palace but lost 3-1 and now face a difficult test against the reigning champions.

Recent meetings at the City Ground have been closely contested, with the last two Premier League matches ending goalless. Arsenal have also won only one of their last six visits to the ground, despite entering this contest in stronger form.

Saka’s return and Gibbs-White’s fitness will be key selection decisions before kick-off. The official Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest lineups will confirm the starting XI and substitutes before the 4:30 pm BST start.