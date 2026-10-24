Arsenal vs Everton Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Injury Updates

Arsenal vs Everton lineups will attract attention ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal face selection problems after Bukayo Saka suffered a quadriceps injury during their Champions League draw against Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta must decide how to replace a key attacker while managing other fitness concerns across his squad. Everton arrive with fewer injury problems, giving David Moyes more options as he prepares his team for the trip to north London.

Arsenal vs Everton team news also includes Martin Zubimendi returning to full training and uncertainty over Piero Hincapié’s availability. Both sides are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, although their confirmed starting XIs will reveal the final selection decisions before kick-off.

Arsenal Lineup Today and Team News

Arsenal’s lineup faces a major change after Saka’s injury against Bayern Munich. The England international left the pitch after just 10 minutes, and specialists are conducting further scans and assessments. Initial signs suggest he may be out for six to eight weeks, though his recovery timeline will depend on medical assessment.

William Saliba remains sidelined with a back problem, while Christos Tzolis is recovering from a hamstring injury. Piero Hincapié remains a doubt for the match as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Zubimendi, however, has returned to full training and is available for selection.

Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are expected to take on greater attacking responsibility. Eze scored after replacing Saka against Bayern, while Madueke scored the winner against Nottingham Forest the previous weekend.

The predicted Arsenal lineup is David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Martin Ødegaard, Eze; Viktor Gyökeres or Kai Havertz.

Everton Lineup Today and Injury Update

Everton head into the Arsenal game with a relatively healthy squad. After recovering from a groin problem, Christian Nørgaard is available as a substitute against Chelsea.

Jake O’Brien could replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles at right-back, while Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to be fit enough to start after careful management of previous injury concerns. Vitaliy Mykolenko remains an option at left-back.

James Garner and Harrison Armstrong are tipped to start in central midfield. Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to support Thierno Barry, although Merlin Röhl and Brennan Johnson are also among the projected attacking options.

The predicted Everton lineup is Jordan Pickford; O’Brien or Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Röhl or Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Arsenal vs Everton Predicted Lineups and Tactical Battle

The Arsenal vs Everton lineups suggest contrasting approaches at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are expected to control possession and use Ødegaard and Eze to create chances, with Madueke providing width on the right. However, Saka’s absence removes an important attacking option.

Everton are likely to defend in a compact shape and look to counterattack. Moyes will also look to set pieces as a possible route to goal, while his defenders must deal with Arsenal’s movement in the final third.

Arsenal’s home form gives them a chance to stay near the top of the Premier League table. Everton will aim to frustrate the hosts and collect points from a difficult away fixture.

Arsenal and Everton will confirm their official lineups closer to kick-off. Until then, the starting XIs above are predictions, not confirmed team selections.