Mikel Arteta says David Raya will miss Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund this week.

The Spanish goalkeeper walked off holding his shoulder during the Gunners’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Saturday, after clashing with William Osula.

Raya tangled with the forward before falling to the floor and wincing on his way back up, immediately grabbing his arm with a pained look on his face.

Arteta feared the worst in his post-match press conference, but has since received some encouraging news on his No.1.

The Arsenal boss claims the World Cup winner will not need surgery, which was the initial fear inside the North London camp.

Mikel Arteta Confirms David Raya Will Miss Borussia Dortmund Clash

Speaking ahead of the home clash with German side Dortmund, Arteta provided an update on his star to the media.

“We need some more tests [on Tuesday] but it is quite encouraging,” he said.

“He is not fit [to face Dortmund] but it doesn’t look too serious.

“With the pain that he was showing immediately after the action we were all quite worried but it seems to be better than what we expected,” said Arteta.

“When you look at the action it doesn’t seem to be much but the extent of the pain that he had and how he was struggling, it was quite worrying.

“We expected something much worse because he could almost not handle the amount of pain he had in that moment.

“The first tests that we have done have shown something that is much more encouraging. He does not need to have surgery which was the worry as that would rule him out for months so let’s see.”

Arsenal Face Tough Schedule In Upcoming Weeks

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Raya during the draw with Newcastle and is the leading candidate to start against Dortmund, according to Arteta.

Illan Meslier is another option for the Gunners, as the coaching staff weigh up the best course of action for a tough upcoming schedule.

Arsenal’s next fixtures include Manchester City, Brentford, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Despite having a strong defence to cover for Raya’s absence, the 31-year-old is a big part of how the Premier League champions play their football.

In particular, his composure with the ball at his feet is a huge asset for Arsenal, and Kepa has already shown signs of nerves in the few minutes he has played this season.

When asked if losing Raya for a long period of time would be the biggest blow to his team, Arteta added: “We have seen what David brings to the team but as well that is why we are very protective with Kepa [Arrizabalaga] and Illan [Meslier].