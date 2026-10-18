Leeds vs Manchester United Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Leeds vs Manchester United lineup news takes center stage as Michael Carrick takes his side to Elland Road for a Premier League clash.

Manchester United are looking to end a five-match winless run across all competitions after a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The result has increased pressure on Carrick ahead of a difficult away fixture. The predicted Manchester United lineup features Senne Lammens in goal, with Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven expected to form the central defensive partnership.

Bruno Fernandes is tipped to return to his preferred attacking midfield role, while Matheus Cunha could lead the attack.

Leeds will look to use their home advantage, with both sides dealing with selection concerns before kick-off.

Leeds vs Manchester United Lineup and Team News

Manchester United face several fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Elland Road. Lisandro Martinez remains a major talking point following his comments after the defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine defender criticized the club’s summer transfer business under director of football Jason Wilcox and questioned some teammates’ effort.

Martinez later apologized, received a fine and spoke with senior club executives. Carrick has said the matter is closed, and the defender is expected to remain in contention for the matchday squad.

Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw face late fitness assessments after missing the trip to Madrid with knocks. Noussair Mazraoui has returned to training, giving the team another defensive option. According to the supplied team news, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton remain unavailable.

The predicted Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba; Rashford, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha.

Manchester United Predicted Lineup and Leeds Team News

Carrick is expected to use a 4-2-3-1, with Santos and Baleba supporting in central midfield. Mainoo’s potential return could influence midfield selection, while Fernandes is expected to play as the No. 10 after featuring in a wider role against Atletico Madrid.

Rashford and Mbeumo are expected to offer pace and attacking support, with Cunha leading the line. Late changes remain possible as United assess their available players before kick-off.

Leeds are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation. James Trafford is tipped to start in goal, with Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and James Justin among the defensive options. Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor are expected to contribute in midfield and attack, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could lead the forward line.

Leeds also have selection concerns, with Joe Rodon and Mateo Joseph among the reported absentees.

Leeds vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineup and Live Updates

The Leeds vs Manchester United lineup will shape the tactical battle at Elland Road. United need more attacking threat and defensive stability after their recent winless run. Heaven’s ability to cover central defense or left-back offers an option amid fitness problems, while Santos and Baleba could help United control the midfield.

Fernandes’ return to a central attacking role and Cunha’s expected inclusion could improve United’s creativity. However, the visitors must turn possession into clear chances to leave Yorkshire with three points.

The final starting XIs are expected around one hour before kick-off. The match is scheduled for 2pm BST and will be shown live on Sky Sports. Both teams will aim to secure a result in a fixture carrying extra significance because of their long-standing rivalry.