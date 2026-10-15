Manchester United Star Breaks Silence After Explosive Attack on Club Chiefs

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has explained his strong criticism of the club’s leadership, saying his comments came “out of anger and frustration” after the team’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday night, the Argentina international explained why he questioned the club’s ambition and summer transfer business.

However, he did not back down on his main concerns about Manchester United’s plans to return to the top of football.

Martinez also accepted responsibility for the players’ performances and backed manager Michael Carrick, his teammates and the people working to improve the club.

His statement followed criticism of his post-match comments, which raised questions about his relationship with the Manchester United hierarchy and his future at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez Explains His Manchester United Outburst

Martinez sparked controversy after questioning Manchester United’s summer recruitment following the defeat to Atletico Madrid. The defender said he “expected more from our technical director,” Jason Wilcox, and from the people running the club.

His comments focused on whether Manchester United had done enough in the transfer market after finishing third last season and qualifying for the Champions League.

In his Instagram statement, Martinez explained the emotions behind his remarks.

“After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted,” he wrote.

He added that representing Manchester United brings high expectations because of the club’s history.

“Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don’t go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.”

Martinez said his comments reflected his desire to see Manchester United compete for the biggest trophies. He also stressed that the club must keep improving and provide the conditions needed to challenge at the highest level.

Manchester United Defender Accepts Responsibility for Results

Although Martinez stood by his desire for greater ambition, he strongly emphasized the players’ responsibility to deliver better results.

“When I talk about wanting more, I’m talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, become stronger, and have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me,” he wrote.

The Manchester United defender then made it clear that the players must lead the effort to improve the team.

“I know that, first and foremost, it’s us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.”

Martinez also backed Carrick and the rest of the club’s staff.

“I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I’m convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment.”

He ended the statement by reaffirming his commitment to Manchester United.

“My goal has been the same since day one: to win, compete at the highest level, and to give everything I have for this badge.”

Manchester United Face Fresh Questions Over Martinez’s Future

Martinez’s statement comes during a difficult period for Manchester United under Carrick. The team entered the Atletico Madrid match on a winless run and sat in the lower half of the Premier League table.

The club spent heavily on midfield reinforcements during the summer, while questions remained about depth in other positions, including left-back and center-forward.

Martinez’s criticism drew support from some fans who share concerns about Manchester United’s direction. However, former players Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney questioned his comments, including their timing and the defender’s own performances this season.

Manchester United had not publicly responded to the controversy in the supplied report. Reports also suggested the club was discussing possible disciplinary action following Martinez’s interviews.

His contract situation adds another issue. His current deal expires next summer, and the club has not yet confirmed whether it will offer an extension.

Martinez’s statement did not withdraw his concerns about recruitment or the club’s ambition. Instead, he sought to explain his emotions while stressing unity and the need for better performances.

Manchester United now face questions about how the dispute will affect the relationship between the defender and the club’s leadership as they prepare for their next Premier League fixture.