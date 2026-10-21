Manchester United Humiliated 4-1 by Como as Cesc Fàbregas Exposes Defensive Weaknesses

Manchester United suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como 1907 at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, a match that exposed major defensive problems. Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, took control early and punished United’s defensive mistakes throughout.

Nico Paz opened the scoring in the second minute before Anastasios Douvikas doubled the lead shortly after halftime. Paz then scored his second goal, and Jacobo Ramón added a fourth in the 76th minute.

Joshua Zirkzee scored a late consolation goal for United, but it did little to change the result. United entered the game with a depleted squad, yet their defensive lapses and struggles against Como’s pressing created further problems.

The defeat leaves questions over United’s European campaign and their ability to compete against organized opposition.

Manchester United Concede Early Against Como

Manchester United fell behind in the second minute when Nico Paz exploited a defensive lapse to put Como ahead. The early goal set the tone for a difficult night for Michael Carrick’s side.

United’s slow start also extended an unwanted run. According to the supplied match report, they became the first Premier League club to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive major European matches.

Como controlled much of the first half with 56% possession. Their pressing forced United into difficult situations, while their movement across the pitch created gaps in the visitors’ defense.

United struggled to protect their back line, and the midfield failed to stop Como from moving the ball into dangerous areas. Paz consistently found gaps between the lines and unsettled United’s defenders.

Although United entered the match with several players unavailable, they failed to contain Como’s attacks or establish control of the game.

Como Punish Manchester United After Half-Time

Manchester United needed a strong response after the break, but Como extended their lead four minutes into the second half. Anastasios Douvikas scored in the 49th minute after another defensive lapse from the visitors.

Paz struck again in the 57th minute to make it 3-0. His second goal left United facing an even bigger challenge as Como continued to find space and create chances.

The home side added a fourth goal in the 76th minute when defender Jacobo Ramón pushed forward and found the net.

Joshua Zirkzee scored in the 90th minute, but the late goal did not change the outcome.

Como finished with nine shots on target from 12 attempts, underscoring their attacking threat and ability to test United’s defense. Fàbregas’ side made the most of their chances, while United struggled to respond under pressure.

Manchester United Face Questions After Como Defeat

The 4-1 defeat raises questions about Manchester United’s defensive organization and squad depth. Their inability to deal with Como’s pressing and attacking movement left Carrick with plenty to address after the match.

United’s depleted squad made the task harder, but defensive errors and slow restarts proved costly. The team struggled to keep its shape and prevent Como from creating clear chances.

The result also puts pressure on United’s European campaign, particularly as teams compete for positions in the Champions League league phase. Their goal difference has taken a hit, making their remaining results more important.

Carrick must now focus on improving United’s defensive discipline and helping the players recover from the defeat. With a Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth approaching, United have little time to dwell on the result.

Meanwhile, Como will take confidence from its convincing performance against a major English club. Their four goals and control of the match showed how effectively Fàbregas’ side exploited United’s weaknesses.