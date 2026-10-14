Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr Hit With Brutal Blow Ahead of El Clasico

Vinicius Jr faces a major setback after the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee handed the Real Madrid forward a four-game La Liga suspension after he received a red card against Villarreal.

The decision rules out the Brazilian for several domestic matches, including the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona on October 25.

Real Madrid plans to appeal the suspension, and the ban’s length is a major concern for the club ahead of a crucial period in the title race.

The punishment follows an incident at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a video review led the referee to send Vinicius off for violent conduct.

The committee also punished his reaction to the decision. Vinicius has apologized to his team and fans, while Madrid prepare to challenge the ruling.

Vinicius Jr Receives Four-Game La Liga Suspension

The disciplinary committee handed Vinicius a four-game ban after reviewing his red card during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal. The incident happened in the 73rd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius entered the game as a second-half substitute and appeared to score Madrid’s second goal. However, the referee disallowed the strike after a video assistant referee review showed the Brazilian pulling the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba while the ball was in play.

Referee Isidro Díaz de Mera reviewed the footage on the pitchside monitor before showing Vinicius a straight red card for violent conduct.

The committee divided the suspension into two parts. It imposed two matches for the hair-pulling incident and added another two matches because of Vinicius’s reaction after the dismissal.

According to the referee’s report, Vinicius protested aggressively, raised his voice and approached the official. Teammates, including Antonio Rüdiger, stepped in to restrain him.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported the decision on social media, listing Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia as the four opponents Vinicius would miss.

Vinicius Jr to Miss El Clasico Against Barcelona

The four-game suspension threatens Real Madrid’s plans for one of the season’s biggest matches. If the ban remains unchanged, Vinicius will miss the home fixture against Sevilla, the away trip to Barcelona, the match against Racing Santander, and the visit to Valencia.

The El Clasico takes place on October 25, with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid. Vinicius’s absence would remove one of Madrid’s main attacking options in the title-rivalry clash.

The Brazilian is also expected to miss the domestic fixtures against Racing Santander on November 1 and Valencia on November 7. Under the current ruling, he would return to La Liga action after the November international break, when Madrid face Celta Vigo.

The suspension applies to La Liga matches, so Vinicius remains available for Real Madrid’s Champions League fixtures during the ban, according to the supplied report.

Vinicius addressed the dismissal on social media shortly after the match.

“The joy remains. Sorry to my team and the fans.”

He did not specifically apologize to Saliba. Reports citing sources close to the player said Vinicius believed the hair pull was accidental and that his hand became tangled as he ran past the Villarreal midfielder.

Real Madrid Plan Appeal Against Vinicius Jr Ban

Real Madrid plans to appeal the four-game suspension, Romano said. The club reportedly believes the additional two matches for Vinicius’s reaction to the red card are excessive.

The appeal could determine whether the forward misses all four games or receives a reduced punishment. Until the committee changes its decision, Vinicius remains suspended for the listed La Liga fixtures.

The incident also comes during a difficult period for the Brazilian’s season. The report says he has scored once in more than 670 minutes of competitive action and has started fewer games under coach José Mourinho than in previous campaigns.

Mourinho selected young attacker Yan Diomande ahead of Vinicius against Villarreal, and Diomande scored the match’s only goal. Mourinho celebrated when Vinicius appeared to score, but the goal was later ruled out following the review.

Real Madrid must now prepare for their upcoming league fixtures while the appeal process continues. The club’s challenge will be particularly important ahead of El Clasico, where Vinicius’s availability could affect its attacking options against Barcelona.

For now, the four-game ban stands, leaving Real Madrid without the Brazilian forward for a key run of domestic matches unless the appeal changes the ruling.